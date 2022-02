Knowing how to get past Horizon Forbidden West Metal Flowers will open up a lot of new paths and options for you, as these mechanical plants create vines that obstruct you until you destroy them. But how do you remove these metal flowers, and where do you get what you need to break them in Horizon Forbidden West? Players might spend a long time in the game without finding the tool needed to unlock them, so we've explained how to break open the Metal Flowers in Horizon Forbidden West below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO