ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oscar-nominated 'MASH' actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AW5Os_0eOWzUGC00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman's 1970 film “MASH," died Thursday.

Kellerman died of heart failure at her home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, her manager and publicist Alan Eichler said. She was 84.

Kellerman had a career of more than 60 years in film and television. She played a college professor who was returning student Rodney Dangerfield's love interest in the 1986 comedy “Back to School.” And she was a regular in Altman's films, appearing in 1970's “Brewster McCloud," 1992's “The Player” and 1994's “Ready to Wear.”

But she would always be best known for playing Major Houlihan, a straitlaced, by-the-book Army nurse who is tormented by rowdy doctors during the Korean War in the army comedy “MASH."

In the film's key scene, and its peak moment of misogyny, a tent where Houlihan is showering is pulled open and she is exposed to an audience of cheering men.

“This isn't a hospital, this is an insane asylum!” she screams at her commanding officer.

She carries on a torrid affair with the equally uptight Major Frank Burns, played by Robert Duvall, demanding that he kiss her “hot lips” in a moment secretly broadcast over the camp's public address speakers, earning her the nickname.

Kellerman said Altman brought out the best in her.

“It was a very freeing, positive experience,” she told Dick Cavett in a 1970 TV interview. “For the first time in my life I took chances, I didn’t suck in my cheeks, or worry about anything.”

The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, but her best supporting actress was its only acting nod despite a cast that included Duvall, Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould.

The movie would be turned into a TV series that lasted 11 seasons, with Loretta Swit in Kellerman's role.

Sally Clare Kellerman was born in 1937 in Long Beach, California, the daughter of a piano teacher and an oil executive, moving to Los Angeles as a child and attending Hollywood High School.

Her initial interest was in jazz singing, and she was signed to a contract with Verve records at age 18. She opted to pursue acting and didn't put out any music until 1972, when she released the album “Roll With the Feeling." She would sing on the side, and sometimes in roles, throughout her career, releasing her last album, “Sally,” in 2007.

She took an acting class at Los Angeles City College and appeared in a stage production of “Look Back in Anger” with classmate Jack Nicholson and several other future stars.

She worked mostly in television early in her career, with a lead role in 1962's “Cheyenne” and guest appearances on “The Twilight Zone, “The Outer Limits,” “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour” and “Bonanza.”

Her appearance in the original “Star Trek” pilot as Dr. Elizabeth Dehner won her cult status among fans.

She would work primarily in film in the years following “MASH,” including 1972's “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” and 1975's “Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins," both with Alan Arkin, 1973's “Slither” with James Caan, 1979's ”A Little Romance" with Laurence Olivier and 1980's “Foxes” with Jodie Foster.

She would work into her 80s, with several acclaimed television performances in her final years.

She starred in the comedy series “Decker” with Tim Heidecker and played comedian Mark Maron's mother on his series “Maron.”

“Sally Kellerman was radiant and beautiful and fun and so great to work with,” Maron said on Twitter Thursday. “My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I’m sad she’s gone.”

And in 2014 she was nominated for an Emmy for her recurring role on “The Young and the Restless.”

Kellerman was married to television producer Rick Edelstein from 1970 to 1972 and to movie producer Jonathan D. Krane from 1980 until his death in 2016.

She is survived by her son Jack and daughter Claire.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: @andyjamesdalton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘Otis the Drunk’ Actor Hal Smith Before and After ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

You know that an actor has made a special connection with the audience when, even though he or she wasn’t a series regular, they’re completely associated with the show and you can’t think of it without thinking of them. Remember Paul Lynde as Uncle Arthur on Bewitched? He was beloved for that role, but what most people don’t seem to realize is that he was only in 11 of the 274 episodes produced. And then there’s Hal Smith, who brought Otis Campbell (aka “Otis the Drunk”) to life on The Andy Griffith Show, but he was only in 32 out of 249 episodes of that show. Now that’s star power!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Kellerman
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Alan Arkin
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Dick Cavett
Person
Loretta Swit
Person
Rodney Dangerfield
Person
James Caan
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Donald Sutherland
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to Howard McNear Who Played Floyd the Barber on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

If you were to look back at the history of the great television sitcoms, more often than not you’d find a star at the center of things, but the smart ones surround themselves with an ensemble of actors/characters that become equally as memorable. From The Jack Benny Program to The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Cheers, Seinfeld and The Office, the evidence is there. But one series that is very much in a league of its own is The Andy Griffith Show.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Academy Awards#Ap
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed For Alicia Witt's Parents

Two months after the death of Alicia Witt's parents, new details have emerged about their untimely passing. Reports have confirmed that Robert Witt and Diane Witt died from the cold in their Massachusetts home. Specifically, the cause of death for both Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, was due to "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" stemming from exposure to the cold, according to death certificates obtained by The Telegram & Gazette. Additionally, Robert also had a "history of coronary artery disease, hypertension and multiple myeloma."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
877
Followers
3K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy