Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Bass biting well at medium depths

Local bass angler Eric Aldrich poses with a fish he caught. - photo by For The Times

Lake Lanier is staying at a little over full pool at 1,071.64 feet above sea level or 0.64 above full pool of 1,071 feet.

Lake surface temperatures have risen a few degrees and range from around 50’s with some 53 to 54 degrees in the pockets on warm sunny days.

The lake, below Browns Bridge, ranges from clear to slightly stained in the creek mouths and stained to very stained in the backs of the creeks.

The upper lake creeks are stained in the mouths and very stained in the backs.

The rivers are very stained to almost muddy.

There is a lot of floating debris, ranging from sticks and logs up to boat floats and an occasional boat that escaped from its dock moorings.

Be careful and remain aware at all times when your boat is under way.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river below Buford Dam at 770-945-1466.

Bass: There are several big tournaments this weekend on Lake Lanier, so expect the most popular fishing spots to have a boat on them.

Instead look for water that is less crowded and enjoy the day.

Late winter can be a tough time or gangbuster time to fish.

The bass seem to be everywhere one day and nowhere the next.

The bass, now that warmer weather and water is right around the corner, want to move shallow but are afraid to commit.

This is what I call the time when the bass are in their ‘tweens.’

They are between deep water and shallow water.

They are eating a variety of food, ranging from crawdads, shad, brim or even smaller bass and they are hungry when you locate them.

Start your day around rocky banks and bluff walls where bass can move up shallow the back out deeper in a short trip.

These bass just meander up and down these steep drop-offs, looking for an easy meal.

Many different bottom conditions sill have merit, but I like to locate rocky banks in the colder months.

Rocks hold heat and they also can hold good populations of crawfish for the bass to feed on.

A crawfish pattern SPRO RkCrawler or Georgia Blade ½-ounce Jig and craw trailer work very well when worked through rocks on these steeper banks.

There has also been a good crankbait, jerkbait, spinnerbait bite off rocky primary and secondary points around the main lake.

Stripers: Striper fishing is good.

Look for the bait schools and you should find the stripers.

Even though the upper creeks and rivers are stained, the stripers are still in the areas where they are feeding and looking for places to spawn, even though they don’t actually reproduce on Lake Lanier.

Trolling a Captain Mack’s Umbrella rig is a great way to target stripers.

Run one or two rigs while looking for fish to target with flat and down lines.

Trolling umbrella rigs may be the best way to catch stripers all day long.

If you are fishing in the creeks, look for areas where the water inflow and clearer water meet.

These have always been the areas I target after heavy rains.

Troll a rig behind the boat and watch your Lowrance electronics for the schools of fish that will eat flat or down lines.

The night bite is still slow but it should be happening very soon.

Crappie: The crappie are relating to docks and coves with rock and wood cover.

They can be located in the pockets off main lake or in the creeks.

Using your Structure Scan option, so that you can see under docks.

Shooting jigs or fishing minnows on a slip bobber set to 10 feet deep is working well in the right areas.

Keep moving until you locate active fish.

Look for both the deep docks leading into a cove or areas that have docks with brush piles set out.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.