It's a rain-boat! Yacht catches the light perfectly as it sails off the Isle of Wight coast

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

It's not a pot of gold, but this is the stunning moment a sailboat was captured bathed in a multicoloured light at the end of a rainbow.

The beautiful photo was taken near Yarmouth, off the coast of the Isle of Wight by Chad Powell, 30.

The sight lasted for just a second as the boat crossed through in the rainbow's ethereal glow.

A stunning rainbow captured bathing a sailing boat in Yarmouth, off the coast of the Isle of Wight, in its light 

Mr Powell, a photographer, said: 'I saw the single boat out on its own to the right of the rainbow, and I quickly got out and grabbed my camera just as the boat sailed exactly in line with the rainbow.

'It is a hopeful picture, I love how the rainbow lights up the sails of the boat.

'There wasn't a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow but it was certainly a golden moment.'

Rainbows occur when sunlight is refracted through rain droplets to create an arc-shaped spectrum of colours in the sky.

When Mr Powell shared the picture on Facebook last week, people were wowed by the rare site as it got more than 650 likes.

At the height of the storm, dramatic scenes saw the roof of The O2 in Greenwich, London torn apart 

He captioned it: 'Sometimes life is about being at the right place at the right time.'

Jan Ward wrote: 'Absolutely right place and time* you will have to fight off those who shout "photoshop" but your record shows you just know where to be.'

'Divine timing brother beautiful,' Ben Mullen added.

The weather phenomenon occurred earlier in the week following storms Eunice and Franklin, which wrought havoc on the UK, destroying homes and landmarks.

Four people were killed during last Friday's Storm Eunice, which saw record-breaking gales of 122mph wreak havoc across the country.

At the height of the storm, dramatic scenes saw the roof of The O2 in Greenwich, London torn apart, while trees were ripped up, debris was sent flying, shoppers were blown over, and the spire of St Thomas Church in Wells, Somerset came crashing to earth.

