CPAC 2022 schedule LIVE – Ron DeSantis slams Joe Biden during Orlando conference speech before Donald Trump’s address

FLORIDA Governor Ron DeSantis flamed President Joe Biden during his CPAC speech Thursday night in Orlando, Florida.

"There's one fellow that just hates Florida and his name is Joe Biden," DeSantis claimed.

The governor added, "he's always criticizing us, always trying to take pot shots at Florida...He doesn't like Florida, and he doesn't like me because we stand up to him."

The 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference went underway Thursday, with a number of big names set to speak at the event over the next few days.

The yearly convention sees a number of conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States gather together and will be held from Thursday, February 24 to Sunday, February 27.

The headliner for this year is once again former President Donald Trump, who is due to speak Saturday night.

Other 2022 CPAC speakers include:

Donald Trump Jr.

Mercedes Schlapp

A full list of speakers can be found on the event's website.

Who is Dr. Ben Carson?

Born September 18, 1951, Dr. Ben Carson is retired neurosurgeon and current politician.

During his medical career, he became the youngest chief of pediatric neurosurgery in the country.

Carson ran for President of the United States in 2016, in the Republican primaries.

Who is Lauren Boebert? continued

During Beto O'Rourke's 2020 presidential campaign at Aurora, Colorado, Boebert challenged the presidential hopeful over his proposal for a gun buyback program, saying, "Hell, no, you won't take our guns."

In November 2020, Boebert said she planned to carry a gun while working as a congresswoman on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

She is due to speak at the CPAC 2022.

Who is Lauren Boebert?

Born December 15, 1986, Lauren Boebert is an American politician and gun rights activist serving as the US Representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district.

Boebert defeated incumbent congressman Scott Tipton in the 2020 primary election, becoming the first woman to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional district in Congress.

Who is Senator Marsha Blackburn? continued

Prior to becoming Tennessee's Senior Senator, she was a part of the United States House of Representatives from Tennessee's 7th district.

Marsha held her membership from 2003 to 2019.

She is set to speak at the CPAC 2022.

Who is Senator Marsha Blackburn?

The Tennessee senator was born on June 9, 1952, in Laurel, Mississippi.

She is married to Charles Blackburn, and they share two children.

Marsha assumed the position of Senior United States Senator of

on January 3, 2019.

Who is John Schnatter?

Former CEO of Papa John's, John Schnatter founded the company in 1984.

He stepped down as CEO in 2018, after comments he made raised controversy.

Schnatter supported Mitt Romney's campaign for president in 2012, and he contributed to former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

He is slated to speak at the CPAC 2022.

Who is Michele Tafoya? continued

She has reported on more than 300 NFL games and five Super Bowls since she started her career in 1993.

Tafoya has moved on as co-chair for the campaign for Kendall Qualls who will be running as a Republican in the primary for Governor of Minnesota.

She is due to speak at the CPAC 2022.

Who is Michele Tafoya?

Michele Tafoya, 57, started working as the sideline broadcaster for NBC Sports in 2011, and in her first year with the station, she earned the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality.

She achieved the same award three more times in 2013, 2018, and 2020.

Her success over the course of her decades-long career included interviewing Brett Favre at the Metrodome, "that was a moment," she told KARE11 News.

Who is Tito Ortiz?

Tito Ortiz is a marital artist and politician, who is best known for his career in the UFC.

He was the Light Heavy Weight Champion from April 14, 2000, until September 26, 2003.

Ortiz is also a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump, and is slated to speak at the CPAC 2022.

Who is Mercedes Schlapp?

Mercedes Schlapp, 49, is a senior adviser to Trump's campaign.

She is also a political commentator for English and Spanish media, and a communications specialist.

In addition, she is also a co-founder of Cove Strategies.

Schlapp is due to speak at the CPAC 2022.

Who is Senator Ted Cruz? continued

He is seen as being on the right of the Republican party, taking a strong pro-life stance on abortion and has opposed same-sex marriage and civil partnerships.

Cruz supports the death penalty and gun-rights.

He has also taken a hard-line stance on immigration and supported the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant children from their parents.

Cruz is slated to speak at the CPAC 2022.

Who is Senator Ted Cruz?

Ted Cruz grew up in Texas and later attended Princeton University and Harvard Law School.

He married Heidi Nelson in May 2001 and they have two daughters, Caroline and Catherine.

He was elected to the US Senate in 2012 and began his first term representing Texas in 2013.

After taking office, he became a leader of the conservative movement in Congress.

Who is Gov. Ron DeSantis?

The Florida governor and Yale and Havard graduate is among the most outspoken members of the Republican Party.

The conservative politician is one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters.

Republicans believe DeSantis could be Trump's pick for vice president if the former president attempts another shot at the White House in 2024.

Who is Candace Owens? continued

Owens founded Blexit, a campaign to persuade African-Americans and other minorities to abandon the Democrats.

She urged them to become registered Republicans instead with her goal being to “challenge Black Americans to consider what Trump actually asked of (them)”.

Owens is due to speak at the CPAC 2022.

Who is Candace Owens?

Candace Owens, 32, is a right-wing commentator described as media-savvy and straight-shooting by The Sunday Times.

Once an unknown political vlogger, she has become one of president Donald Trump's "most prominent cheerleaders and pals of the first family", the Times explains.

She has endeared herself to Trump by attacking anyone who dares to criticize or mock him.

Who is Donald Trump Jr.? continued

He was born in New York and earned a degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, before going to work for his father's businesses.

He is the executive vice president of The Trump Organization.

Donald Trump Jr. is slated to speak at the 2022 CPAC.

Who is Donald Trump Jr.?

Donald Trump Jr. is the oldest child of President of the United States Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana, who is from the Czech Republic.

The fluent Czech speaker was very close to his maternal grandfather growing up.

Is CPAC continuing this weekend?

CPAC is scheduled to take place this whole weekend down in Orlando, Florida.

Speakers and other events are set to take place at CPAC from Thursday, February 24 to Sunday, February 27.

Is Senator Cruz speaking?

Senator Ted Cruz is scheduled to speak at CPAC on Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, he was on the CPAC schedule to speak at 5.20pm.

Who is speaking on Thursday?

There are various events and speeches on the agenda for CPAC on Thursday.

Ben Ferguson, Charlie Kirk, James O'Keefe, Governor Ron DeSantis, and Senator Marsha Blackburn are all on the schedule to speak sometime on the first day of the conference.

When is Trump scheduled to speak?

Former president Donald Trump is set to speak at CPAC this weekend.

According to the event's website, he is scheduled to speak at 7pm on Sunday.

How can I stream CPAC?

The annual CPAC event, which began in 1974, will run from today to February 27th at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Florida.

The CPAC Twitter is live posting video clips and updates throughout the conference, but the whole conference can also be streamed on the official CPAC site, where viewers can also find the agenda for each day.

CPAC can also be streamed live in its entirety on the Fox News streaming app, Fox Nation.

Charlie Kirk makes appearance

The CPAC Twitter account shared a photo of Charlie Kirk when he appeared to be speaking at the event on Thursday.

What did Trump say at CPAC 2021, continued

"Our brightest days are just ahead," he added.

Trump continued, teasing whether or not he might run in 2024.

"The incredible journey that we've begun together," he said, "And it's far from being over."

"Our work is just getting started and in the end, we will win," he said to a roaring crowd. "We've been doing a lot of winning."

"We will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever before."

What did Trump say at CPAC 2021?

"Do you miss me yet," Trump asked the crowd as they cheered when he walked out on stage at CPAC 2021.

"In just one short month, we've gone from America first to America last."

"But who knows, I might even decided to beat them for a third time," Trump added as people gave him a standing ovation and began hugging.

"A Republican will make a triumphant return to the White House and I wonder who that will be," Trump said.