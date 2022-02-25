Just Makin’ It Up

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO