Just Makin’ It Up

Click here to read the full article. Neil Diamond, whose decades-long career has spawned hits like “Sweet Caroline,” has sold his song catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but a flurry of recent catalog deals have reached into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The rise of streaming has set off a scramble to lock down music rights, sending valuations surging.
In addition to a number of well-known Diamond songs, including “Song Sung Blue,” “Cracklin’ Rosie” and “Holy, Holy,” the deal encompasses 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and archival long-form videos. Diamond, 82, has had more...
