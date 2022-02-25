ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

J. Alexander Kueng: 5 Things About Officer Convicted Of Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

J. Alexander Kueng, one of the four Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s killing, was convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights on Feb. 24.

UPDATE 2/24/22 9:09 pm EST: J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he failed to secure medical attention for Floyd when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck, resulting in his death. Kueng and Thao were also charged with failing to intervene as Chauvin harmed Floyd. His trial for second-degree murder commences in June.

UPDATE 6/5 3:13pm EST: Two days after Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, the Minneapolis has banned the use of chokeholds by police. The agreement, which comes in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, means that any officer is required to immediately report the use of neck restraint or chokehold to their commander or their commander’s superiors.

If an officer sees a colleague try to chokehold anyone, they must intervene verbally, or physically if necessary. Failure to do so means they could face punishment as severe as the officer committing the prohibited action, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, the police chief or a deputy chief must authorize any use of chemical agents, rubber bullets, flash-bangs, batons, and marking rounds.

UPDATE 6/4 3:20pm EST: A judge set bail at $1,000,000 apiece for Kueng along with Thomas Lane and Tou Thou on Thursday, June 4, while they made their first appearance in court. Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of George Floyd, has his set at $500,000.

Former Minneapolis Police Department officer J. Alexander Kueng was charged on June 3 with “aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter” over his involvement in the May 25 death of George Floyd. This comes days after Derek Chauvin, one of the other three MPD officers fired over George’s killing, was charged with third-degree murder and one count of manslaughter. Those counts were elevated to second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder are punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Manslaughter and aiding and abetting manslaughter are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“We’re here today because George Floyd is not here. He should be here. He should be alive but he’s not,” said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. “Today I filed an amended complaint that charges former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with murder in the second degree for the death of George Floyd. I believe the evidence available to us now supports the stronger charge of second-degree murder.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNO0v_0eOWtPLd00
J. Alexander Kueng is seen in his mugshot. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

“Second, today arrest warrants were issued for former Minneapolis police officers J. A. King, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao,” continued Ellison. “Finally, I’d like to announce that today Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and I have filed a complaint that charges police officer King, Lane, and Thao with aiding and abetting murder in the second degree, a felony offense. I strongly believe that these developments are in the interests of justice for Mr. Floyd, his family, our community and our state.”

In the now viral-video of George’s death, Chauvin is the officer pinning George to the ground with his knee on the back of the black man’s neck. Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng allegedly held George’s legs and back, respectively, while Tou Thao instructed onlookers to “get back on the sidewalk. George Floyd’s death sparked a massive amount of outrage, which was followed by numerous protests against systemic racial oppression and police brutality. Though Derek Chauvin was indicted over Floyd’s death, millions demanded that the other three face charges. Whether or not these officers will face jail time over this incident remains to be seen. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about J. Alexander Kueng.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxHGS_0eOWtPLd00
Hennepin County Attorney’s Office

1. He was one of the two officers who first confronted George Floyd.

It was Officers Lane and Kueng who approached George Floyd after someone at the Cup Foods market reported a man buying merchandise with a counterfeit $20 bill, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Hennepin County Attorney. According to the document, obtained by HollywoodLife, the cops approached George’s car, with Lane talking with George while Kueng spoke with front seat passenger. Officer Lane ordered George out of the vehicle, put his hands on him, and handcuffed him. Officers Chauvin and Thao arrived soon afterward. The four attempted to get Floyd into a cop car, while George struggled and said he was claustrophobic.

Chauvin ultimately pinned George to the ground, a knee pressed into his neck. Chauvin kept the knee there for almost nine minutes. Around 8:24 pm, George stopped moving. J. Alexander Kueng checked for a pulse as an ambulance arrived. George Floyd was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4RHb_0eOWtPLd00
The late George Floyd (Provided by Ben Crump Law)

2. The officer had only received his law enforcement license last summer.

Like Officer Lane, J. Alexander Kueng was a relative rookie to the MPD. He attained his law enforcement license last August, the same time that Lane received his license.

3. He had no previous complaints against him.

Unlike officer Tou Thao, who was the subject of a 2017 lawsuit over an alleged police brutality incident in 2014 (and who also had six police conduct complaints against him at the time of his arrest), J. Alexander Kueng had no complaints against his record before his firing.

4. His family isn’t talking.

Though a relative of Officer Lane defended him to the Star Tribune (“He doesn’t have a bad bone in his body”), a relative of Kueng wasn’t in the mood to chat. “There’s no way to comment,” a local relative said the publication, “so don’t start.”

5. He may be headed for a long time behind bars.

When Derek Chauvin was first charged with third-degree murder, Certified Criminal Trial Specialist, Bruce Rivers told HollywoodLife that though the maximum sentence is 25 years, “first-time offenders usually don’t get the statutory maximum. The legal expert told HollywoodLife that he thought Derek would “likely get somewhere along the guidelines which are 128 to 180 months with the mid-range of 150 months.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Hit The Golf Course With Kids Honor, 13, Haven, 10, & Hayes, 4 – Rare Photos

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren hit the links for a few rounds of golf in a rare public family outing with kids Honor, Haven, and Hayes. It was a family affair on Friday, Feb. 26 at a golf course outside of Los Angeles, when Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren brought kids Honor, 13, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 4, along for a few rounds. In the rare photos of the whole family, Jessica and company rocked casual, relaxed attire for their day on the links, looking on proudly as her kids learned the ropes of one of her favorite games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Files To End Conservatorship From Parents After Almost 9 Years — Report

Amanda Bynes has been under a conservatorship since August 2013, after dealing with mental health struggles and substance abuse. Amanda Bynes, 35, filed court documents at California’s Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday, February 23 to end her years-long conservatorship, according to Page Six. The former child star, 35, is reportedly seeking to dissolve both the conservatorship of her person and estate, which have been run by her mother Lynn since 2013. Per California law, Amanda also had to submit a capacity declaration, which includes records of her mental state from a physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner. Her court hearing is reportedly set for March 22.
MENTAL HEALTH
HollywoodLife

‘Girl In The Shed’s Ben Savage Details The ‘Intense Experience’ Of Telling Abby Hernandez’s Story

Ben Savage and Lindsay Navarro spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about bringing the real-life story of Abby Hernandez’s kidnapping to the small screen in Lifetime’s newest movie. Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez tells the true story of 14-year-old freshman Abby Hernandez, played by Lindsay Navarro, who was kidnapped by a man named Nathaniel Kibby (Ben Savage) while walking home from school. Abby was kept in a soundproof container and forced to wear a shock collar as she endured psychological, sexual, and emotional abuse. Despite suffering daily torture, Abby never lost hope and was reunited with her family after 9 months.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna, 31, Takes Up Arms To Fight Against Russian Army

After representing her country on the world pageant stage, former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna is now bravely taking up the cause to fight for her country against Russia. Though most people may have one image in their mind when it comes to a shoulder, in reality, bravery has no one face. As Russian forces close in on the Ukrainian city of Kyiv, former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna, 31, is taking up arms, warning Instagram followers: “‘Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!’
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

’90 Day Fiancé’s Ukrainian Star Yara Zaya Says Family ‘Terrified Of Getting Killed’ Amid Invasions

The reality star said her sister called from Ukraine claiming the family doesn’t have enough food as grocery stores are running out of supplies. 90 Day Fiancé‘s Yara Zaya had some heartbreaking news to share regarding her family and friends who are living in Ukraine while the invasion by Russia is currently unfolding. The young reality star took to her Instagram on Friday (Feb. 25) to reveal she is gravely concerned for her loved ones left in her native country to defend themselves. “Honestly, it’s hard to sleep when you don’t know what will happen to your friends and family,” she said.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
George Floyd
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Argues Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Know If He Actually Wrote Posts Aimed At Her & Pete

In new legal filings, Kanye is saying his recent social media slams against Kim & Pete are ‘inadmissible’ because they are ‘double hearsay.’. Kanye West appears to be throwing a wrench in his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s plans to become legally single. As the “Famous” rapper’s recent social media attacks against Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are being used by Kim’s lawyers in court to speed up the divorce proceedings, Kanye fired back and filed his own legal documents claiming there’s no way Kim can prove that Kanye wrote the social media messages, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

LCD Soundsystem: 5 Things About The Band Making Their ‘SNL’ Debut

Though LCD Soundsystem will make their SNL debut on Feb. 26, the rock group are longtime New York legends. Learn more about the band here!. When Saturday Night Live finally returns on Feb. 26 after an extended hiatus, the show will be back with a bang; comedian John Mulaney will join the five-timers club, and rock group LCD Soundsystem will make their debut on the SNL stage. Although the Brooklyn-based group may be gracing Studio 6H for the first time, they’ve been together for over 20 years, and have had quite the musical and emotional journey. 5 things to know about the band ahead of their performance, here.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Tattoos and Their Meanings

Travis Barker’s body has been his canvas over the years, and each tattoo has its own unique story. Learn the meaning behind his body art, here!. When it comes to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker‘s skin, every empty space is an opportunity. Over the years, the punk rocker, 46, has racked up an impressive ink collection from many different tattoo artists.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Civil Rights#The Associated Press
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Mistaken For Kim Kardashian By Eyewitnesses On Date With Kanye West

Kanye West took Chaney Jones to Miami’s Makato after a shopping date at Balenciaga, where onlookers thought she was Kim Kardashian a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY. Kanye West , 44, and his gorgeous new muse Chaney Jones, 24, has been drawing major comparisons to his ex Kim Kardashian, 41. The two ladies look so much alike to the point that eyewitnesses at Miami restaurant Makato actually thought Chaney was Kim, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jill Duggar Pregnant: ‘Counting On’ Star Expecting 3rd Child With Derrick Dillard After Miscarriage

After being ‘devasted’ by a heartbreaking miscarriage, Jill Duggar announced that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, are expecting a bundle of joy!. “We’ve been keeping a little secret!” wrote Jill Duggar in a Sunday (Feb . 27) blog post on the Dillard Family website. Jill, 30, revealed that she and Derick Dillard are expecting after being “devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss.” Since losing the baby in Oct. 2021, Jill and her husband “have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby.” Their prayers were answered since they are “re expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
HollywoodLife

Kate McKinnon’s Partner: Everything to Know About Jackie Abbott

Kate McKinnon first made her relationship with photographer and actress Jackie Abbott public at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Everything to know about Jackie, here!. Even America’s Funniest Woman doesn’t do it alone. Kate McKinnon, who captivates audience each week on Saturday Night Live playing everyone from Laura Ingraham to Lindsey Graham, has built an adoring, wide-ranging fan base with her unabashed character work and comedic dedication. She’ll even soon take on the role of Carole Baskin in an upcoming adaptation of the wildly popular 2020 Netflix series Tiger King; Kate is currently filming the project opposite John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

’90 Day Fiance’s Mike Admits He Told Ximena About His ADHD Diagnosis At The ‘Wrong Time’

’90 Day Fiance’ star Mike Berk explains why he chose the ‘wrong time’ to reveal his ADHD diagnosis to Ximena. Before the 90 Days star Mike feels he chose the “wrong time” to reveal his ADHD diagnosis to Ximena. During the January 30th episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans watched on as the New York native explained his condition to the Colombian single mother-of-two. Mike’s reveal came after Ximena criticized him, saying he needs to be “respectful” after blowing his nose and sticking his tissue in the back pocket of the car they were riding in.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
150K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy