Bill Paxton’s Family Reaches Partial Settlement in Actor’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit

By Matthew Memrick
 3 days ago
Bill Paxton’s family and his anesthesiologist agreed to partial terms in the actor’s wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday. According to court documents, Paxton’s family will get $1 million. Dr. Moody Makar was the anesthesiologist during Bill Paxton’s Feb. 25, 2017 heart surgery. General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership...

Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago

most anesthesiologists are working on 3 or patients at the same time while leaving their assistants to watch over the patient. A million dollars ain't nothing for his life but a slap in the face to his family

Biden'sDumberThanDog$h!t
2d ago

I miss this guy. What an incredible actor. He played just the everyday Joe. Not flashy, just great. Absolutely perfectly entertaining.

user 676
3d ago

Terrible loss, remember hearing the news a few years ago. Amazing character actor.

