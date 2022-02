GRAHAM COUNTY—A Kansas State Trooper was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Saturday in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a trooper identified as Michael L. Tucker, 33, Lebanon, was actively pursuing a suspect vehicle on a dirt road when he lost control of his 2021 Dodge Charger on a curve at the Intersection of EE Road and 330 Avenue six miles east of U.S. 283.

GRAHAM COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO