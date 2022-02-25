Motor home fire shuts down southbound I-75

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The identity of a woman who died after an accident on I-77 southbound near mile marker 6.5 has been released. According to West Virginia State Police, Nathina Fields, 36, of Chicago, Illinois, died on scene due to her injuries. Her SUV reportedly overturned multiple times before coming to stop.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old died after being ejected from a car in a crash over the weekend, according to Cobb County Police. Two other people, including another teen, were taken to the hospital. Cobb County Police said they responded to a crash on I-75 South, just south...
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 in Piatt County is completely blocked by a crash involving multiple jack-knifed semi-trucks. The crash happened at milepost 164, about two miles before the exit to Mansfield. The Illinois State Police said that travel between Mansfield and Champaign is “highly discouraged” because of crashes and whiteout conditions. […]
DENTON, Texas — The storms that moved through North Texas early Thursday weren't severe, but officials were working at least one major issue on the roads during the morning rush. Interstate 35E was shut down temporarily in both directions in Denton, between Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane, due to...
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – A truck driver is dead after an explosion following a vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler and a tandem trailer in Wharton County, authorities said. The explosion happened near the Colorado River Bridge shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Wharton County authorities said in a...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle rollover on I-79 southbound has been cleared. According to the Marion County 911 center there was a one vehicle accident near mile marker 132. No injuries were reported and, it took crews about an hour to get traffic moving freely.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars collided on I-75 after hitting black ice, causing officers to shut down some of the northbound lanes. On Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that three cars had crashed in the far-left lane, just before the exit for West 2nd Street. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Traffic […]
Update: I-81 north has reopened. Five consecutive crashes Saturday afternoon on I-81 north in Schuylkill County shut down the interstate and sent four people to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazelton. The interstate is still closed and expected to reopen by 6 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Mark Knock said. Those who were...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A police investigation led to the closure of an on ramp to I-91 in Hartford for several hours Saturday night. State Police say a shooting / road rage incident that began on I-84 East between Bristol and Hartford resulted in the Jennings Road entrance ramp to I-91 northbound to be shut […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WHTM) — A multiple-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. According to PennDOT’s traffic control center, the call about the accident came in during the time a snow squall was moving through the area and is being referred to as a pile-up. The multi-vehicle crash is on […]
I-70 Eastbound is currently shut down because of a semi that is on fire. Traffic is currently backed up near Cabela Drive due to both Eastbound lanes being closed The semi is on fire at mile marker 11 just past the Highlands exit and before the Dallas Pike exit. There are no reports of injuries […]
SONORA, TX — A fatal crash shut down I-10 near Sonora on Friday morning. According to the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 18 at approximately 9:20 a.m., Sutton County Sheriff's Deputies, DPS Troopers, Sutton County EMS and Sonora Volunteer Fire Department, all responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the 404 EB exit of IH-10.
GLENDALE, Ohio — 4:35 p.m. The accident has been cleared. An accident on I-75 southbound is blocking two lanes between the Sharon Road and Glendale-Milford Road exits. Police reported the accident at 3:53 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Reports have delays up to 10 minutes. This story will be updated with...
Comments / 0