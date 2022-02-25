ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols wipe out Mississippi State

By Maria M. Cornelius
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Vols stayed perfect in the SEC at home with an 86-64 takedown of Mississippi State on Thursday evening behind a double-double by Tamari Key and a career-high output on offense by Tess Darby. Alexus Dye tallied 13 points, and Rae Burrell added 11 points. Key led Tennessee...

247sports.com

247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Weekend Baseball Notebook: UNC Takes Two from No. 25 ECU

North Carolina backed up its opening four wins with a series win against East Carolina this past weekend: 7-4, 2-0, 0-5. Game one featured four home runs by the Tar Heels as the long ball continues to be a strength for this team. Brandon Schaeffer improved from his first start, and the bullpen showed what it can do as the pitching staff totaled 14 strikeouts on Friday.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

UCF Baseball wins 2 of 3 games vs. Georgia Southern

The Knights had their first weekend away from John Euliano Park as they took on Georgia Southern in Statesboro. GSU came into the series at 1-3, with all three losses being on the road against #18 ranked Tennessee. Their sole win came against #19 ranked Georgia Tech. UCF and GSU...
STATESBORO, GA
247Sports

What Bianco said after Ole Miss' series opening 10-4 win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ole Miss baseball rises in major polls among other SEC programs

After taking care of VCU this past weekend in two games, the Ole Miss baseball team (6-0) moved up some in major college baseball polls on Monday. The Rebels remain as high as No. 2 behind only Texas, who hold the top spot in most rankings. In D1Baseball's new rankings,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Lady Vols honor seniors, finish third in SEC

The Lady Vols didn’t get the regular season ending they wanted Sunday with a 57-54 loss to LSU, but they overcame one injury after another to still finish third in the hyper-competitive SEC. “Everyone knows we’ve been through a lot this season,” Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said. “One of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBIR

Lady Vols honor three players for Senior Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before taking on LSU on Sunday, Tennessee honored three Lady Vols for senior day— Alexus Dye, Keyen Green, and Rae Burrell. All three players received custom frames, featuring their jerseys and picture of them in action. Burrell spent all four seasons of her collegiate career...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to watch Syracuse men's basketball at North Carolina: TV, live stream info

Syracuse men's basketball caps off a stretch of five games in 10 days on Monday when it plays its road finale at North Carolina. Tipoff in Chapel Hill is set for 7 p.m. The Orange (15-14, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost back-to-back games and three of its last five as a season mired by disappointment is winding to a close. Most recently, SU got eviscerated by No. 7 Duke 97-72 in the Carrier Dome on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Against Auburn, Huntley-Hatfield showed why he has 'so many great days ahead'

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was left open at the 3-point line Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. So the freshman power forward confidently stepped into the shot and let it fly. Little did he know just how big the moment was, or would be, in No. 17 Tennessee’s 67-62 win over No. 3 Auburn. In fact, he was unaware of just how big the deficit was at the time.
COLLEGE SPORTS

