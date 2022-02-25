These are the 19 charges against Mendocino County’s suspected ‘Red-Bearded Burglar’

Prosecutors on Friday will present evidence against Mendocino County’s suspected “Red-Bearded Burglar” to determine whether he will stand trial for alleged offenses he’s accused of committing during his 10 months as a fugitive.

William Evers’ preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday at the Mendocino County Superior Courthouse in Ukiah.

Court records show Evers is represented by the Mendocino County Office Public Defender’s Office but officials did not respond to calls seeking comment Friday.

A criminal complaint shows that Evers is charged with 19 counts of criminal activity: Fifteen counts of burglary, two counts of vandalism and one count each of attempted murder and grand theft.

More than a dozen charges have been added to the five counts of burglary and one count of attempted murder that were filed after his arrest on Nov. 4.

In a previous interview, Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster said the original charges each carried potential sentences of 25 years to life in prison since Evers has prior convictions.

In March 2007, he was convicted of burglary in Humboldt County, while in Oct. 2014, in Shasta County, he was convicted of making criminal threats, according to the complaint.

If the new charges carry the same potential, Evers could be sentenced to at least 475 years in prison if convicted of all 19 counts.

Evers was arrested after spending nearly all of last year living in the Mendocino County wilderness west of Ukiah. For a bit more than three months, he has since been held at the Mendocino County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail, according to jail records.

Investigators say he broke into numerous vacant homes in search of shelter, food and supplies. Burglaries occurred near Ukiah and the towns of Philo, Elk and Albion.

Three burglary charges are associated with a home on Cameron Road near the coastal town of Elk. Burglaries occurred in 2021 at that home on April 7, May 12 and June 14.

Evers is also accused of opening fire on a Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputy who confronted him while investigating the burglary on May 12.

This encounter led to the attempted murder charge, although Evers said in an interview with The Press Democrat that he fired into the air and never tried to hurt the deputy.

According to the complaint, the grand theft charge relates to a theft of a Ruger revolver, Winchester Model 94 rifle, Winchester Model .22 rifle and a Mongtomery Ward semi-automatic shotgun.

Authorities say the theft took place on Jan. 22, 2021. Court records, though, didn’t specify a location, though, Evers is charged with a burglary that occurred on that date along Pine Ridge Road near Ukiah.

The vandalism charges pertain to incidents that occurred five months apart.

Evers is accused of damaging a heater and several walls at a home on Low Gap Road, west of Ukiah, on Feb. 10, 2021. He’s also charged with a burglary at that home.

The second vandalism allegedly occurred about five months later on July 4 and involved a damaged game camera.

A specific location for that alleged offense isn’t listed in the complaint, but Evers is charged in a July 4 burglary that authorities say took place along Philo-Greenwood Road near Elk.

The last burglary included in the complaint allegedly took place Sept. 8 on Middle Ridge Road in the town of Albion — about two months before Evers was arrested.

The homeowner told The Press Democrat that he lost a $25 bottle of champagne, several bottles of wine, cans of sardines, fur-lined slippers, travel bags, a pillowcase and a roll of toilet paper.

In November, Evers was arrested just north of there near Albion Ridge Road after he’d been chased by sheriff’s deputies and a K‑9 unit.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi