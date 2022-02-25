Man struck, killed while walking on Highway 101 near Santa Rosa identified

Authorities identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car early Saturday while walking on Highway 101 north of Santa Rosa.

Pankaj Gautam, 37, died just after 4 a.m. south of River Road, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office. No city of residence was available for Gautam.

Gautam was walking on the freeway when he was hit by a Honda Pilot traveling southbound, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was identified as Jesus Hernandez, 29, who pulled over at the scene.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, investigators said.

His status wasn’t available Thursday.

The collision occurred hours after a 69-year-old man died in another pedestrian collision in Santa Rosa.

Constantino Zamudio Calderon of Santa Rosa was struck at about 6 p.m. Friday on Marlow Road, south of Guerneville Road.

He was pronounced dead at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi