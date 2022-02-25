ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

One of Australia's most popular kitchen equipment brands releases two new stylish pieces in its 'colour of the year' - and customers can't get enough

By Matilda Rudd
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

KitchenAid has released two new incredible devices in its 'colour of the year' and customers are frantically trying to get their hands on the cooking essentials.

The legendary brand - which launched its first stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949 - has dubbed 'beetroot' as the tone of the season, curating the Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender in that tint.

'At KitchenAid we have always championed the power of colour to fuel creativity,' Marketing Director at KitchenAid Australia & New Zealand Rebecca Edwards said.

'Beetroot is no different. This energising and uplifting hue invites adventurous cooks of all skill levels to make everyday more vibrant by feeding their insatiable appetite for new experiences in the kitchen and beyond.'

Since introducing the first Stand Mixer colours in 1955, KitchenAid aims to spark inspiration through its colour leadership.

Colour of the Year provides an opportunity to continue that leadership and use the power of colour to comment on global trends and culture.

'Looking at the outside of the beet, you'd never know the brightness concealed within,' Whirlpool Colour, Finish & Material Design worker Jessica McConnell said.

'When sliced open, it reveals extraordinary vibrancy inside. The rich magenta with lush satin finish makes everyday more vibrant with a pop of energising colour.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFrkq_0eOWpk4q00
The stand mixer offers consumers endless possibilities to enhance their everyday experiences

Available now, regular customers can't wait to get their hands on the beetroot shade and even asked if they could trade in older models for the new shade.

'Ohhh, love this colour!' One woman wrote on Instagram.

'What a stunner! Definitely the star of the kitchen bench,' said another.

A third added: 'This KitchenAid 2022 beetroot belongs in the National Gallery of Victoria!'

The stand mixer offers consumers endless possibilities to enhance their everyday experiences, while the K400 Blender has the power to handle the toughest blender recipes for smooth, great tasting creations.

