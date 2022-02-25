Young scores 23 to lift Charlotte past FIU 64-55

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 23 points as Charlotte defeated Florida International 64-55 on Thursday night.

Austin Butler had 16 points for Charlotte (15-12, 8-7 Conference USA). Young hit 11 of 12 free throws.

Eric Lovett had 14 points for the Panthers (15-13, 5-10). Denver Jones added six rebounds.

The 49ers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Charlotte defeated Florida International 81-68 on Feb. 7.

