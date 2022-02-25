Florida State women defeat No. 22 Georgia Tech in overtime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Florida State defeated No. 22 Georgia Tech 65-63 on Thursday night.

Jones shot 8 of 19 and grabbed 10 rebounds for her third double-double this season. Sarah Bejedi added 10 points including a 3-pointer in overtime for the Seminoles (15-12, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended a five-game losing streak to Georgia Tech.

Digna Strautmane, who didn’t have a shot attempt in the first half, scored 16 points with seven rebounds and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen also had 16 points for the Yellow Jackets (19-9, 10-7), who have lost three straight and five of their last six. Nerea Hermosa added 13 points before fouling out late in regulation.

Jones’ basket with 2:34 left in overtime gave FSU a one-point lead. Bianca Jackson made a short jumper with just under a minute left for a 65-61 edge before Strautmane cut it two with 39 seconds remaining. FSU ran the clock down before missing a shot and the teams traded turnovers to end the game.

Eylia Love pivoted around a defender and scored at the hoop with 7.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 56-all and send it to overtime.

Trailing by seven at halftime, the Seminoles had a 15-0 run, with seven points from Strautmane, on its way to an eight-point lead before the Yellow Jackets ended the third quarter with a 9-2 burst to trail 40-39. There were five ties and three lead changes over the final five minutes of the fourth period.

FSU was 17 of 23 at the line to 7 of 9 for the Jackets.

On senior night, FSU’s Tiana England played for the first time since March 21, 2021. The senior guard has the blood flow disorder POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome). With her mother watching from the stands, England started and played briefly before being subbed out.

Georgia Tech wraps up its regular season at Wake Forest while FSU finishes at Pitt, both on Sunday.

__

