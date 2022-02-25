ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State women defeat No. 22 Georgia Tech in overtime

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Florida State defeated No. 22 Georgia Tech 65-63 on Thursday night.

Jones shot 8 of 19 and grabbed 10 rebounds for her third double-double this season. Sarah Bejedi added 10 points including a 3-pointer in overtime for the Seminoles (15-12, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended a five-game losing streak to Georgia Tech.

Digna Strautmane, who didn’t have a shot attempt in the first half, scored 16 points with seven rebounds and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen also had 16 points for the Yellow Jackets (19-9, 10-7), who have lost three straight and five of their last six. Nerea Hermosa added 13 points before fouling out late in regulation.

Jones’ basket with 2:34 left in overtime gave FSU a one-point lead. Bianca Jackson made a short jumper with just under a minute left for a 65-61 edge before Strautmane cut it two with 39 seconds remaining. FSU ran the clock down before missing a shot and the teams traded turnovers to end the game.

Eylia Love pivoted around a defender and scored at the hoop with 7.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 56-all and send it to overtime.

Trailing by seven at halftime, the Seminoles had a 15-0 run, with seven points from Strautmane, on its way to an eight-point lead before the Yellow Jackets ended the third quarter with a 9-2 burst to trail 40-39. There were five ties and three lead changes over the final five minutes of the fourth period.

FSU was 17 of 23 at the line to 7 of 9 for the Jackets.

On senior night, FSU’s Tiana England played for the first time since March 21, 2021. The senior guard has the blood flow disorder POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome). With her mother watching from the stands, England started and played briefly before being subbed out.

Georgia Tech wraps up its regular season at Wake Forest while FSU finishes at Pitt, both on Sunday.

__

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

AP Sportlight

1919 — Newsy Lalonde of the Montreal Canadiens sets a Stanley Cup Playoff record by scoring five goals in a 6-3 win against the visiting Ottawa Senators. The record is matched four times. 1934 — Primo Carnera retains his world heavyweight title with a unanimous 15-round decision over Tommy...
SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Florida State Defeats Virginia At The Buzzer On Miraculous Shot

The Florida State Seminoles might have just knocked the Virginia Cavaliers out of NCAA Tournament contention with a miraculous three-point heave. Down 61-63 with exactly 1.0 seconds remaining on the clock, FSU took the ball out from under its own basket. Launching a pass down the court, the ball ended up in the hands of freshman guard Matthew Cleveland.
COLLEGE SPORTS
