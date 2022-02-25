College hoops weekend betting preview

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

As we head to the final week of February we are that much closer to Selection Sunday. This weekend is going to help determine the top of a lot of brackets as we have contenders from the best leagues squaring off with a lot on the line.

The game of the weekend has to be Kansas at Baylor, right?. Although, the way that Tennessee defends its home court maybe it is Auburn at the Vols.

Saturday is so jammed I couldn't even find a spot for Gonzaga vs. St. Mary's, two NCAA-bound teams, and the top two in the West Coast Conference.

Sunday eases up a little but if you like Big Ten hoops you are in luck because there is a lot of it.

Friday, February 25

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Richmond Spiders

Saint Louis has had a quiet season in the A-10. The Billikens are 5th in the league standings and on the fringe of the NCAA Tournament discussion. A road win against Richmond would help and this might be a bit of an elimination spot, perhaps even more so for the Spiders who are supposed to win on their homecourt. Richmond is just behind SLU in the conference standings and lost to the Billikens when they met earlier in the season. That makes things more urgent for the Spiders this time around, especially if they want to leapfrog SLU for an NCAA bid. It is hard to justify you deserve a bid over a team you couldn't beat. Look for a close game between a couple of evenly matched teams.

Take Richmond (only as a small favorite)

Saturday, February 26

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan State Spartans

Purdue has not played since Sunday and has just three games left on its Big Ten schedule. After a loss to Michigan a couple of weeks ago, the Boilermakers have been working their way back to peak efficiency. I am not sure they are there yet but they are such a load to handle with their size inside and Jaden Ivey buzzing around. Michigan State just got rolled at Iowa, losing by 26. If you look closely at their results you see a team that has not fared well against the best teams on their schedule. They just don't have the talent this season and effort and toughness can only take you so far. Even in East Lansing, it is easy to get behind Purdue.

Take the Boilermakers.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

It feels like there is a little too much respect for Kentucky with this line. The last time the Razorbacks were underdogs at home they beat Auburn in overtime. Kentucky is coming off a home win over LSU but if guards TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler are still out it is hard to like the Wildcats in a very tough road spot. Arkansas won at Florida midweek (after the Gators also beat the Tigers) and their lone blemish since January 8 is a one-point loss at Alabama. Arkansas might not have the NBA prospects that Kentucky does but this is a talented group and one that would love to add another upset of a top team. They are capable of it too. Love them as the home underdog.

Take Arkansas (up to being a small favorite)

Auburn Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Auburn has taken a couple of losses but I still like them as the best team in the SEC. Center Walker Kessler is the best defensive player in the country and Jabari Smith is the likely top pick in the NBA draft. Pair them with some tough guards and it is hard to bet against the Tigers. Tennessee has wide discrepancies between home and road performances this season. They are a perfect 14-0 at home, including a win over Kentucky, but I still have a hard time getting behind them because their offense stalls out so often. The Vols play good defense because they have to and this is going to be a very stern test. If this projected line holds it will be the first time Auburn has been an underdog in more than a month. I don't want to miss that opportunity.

Take Auburn.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears

A Kansas win on Saturday virtually seals up another Big 12 crown for the Jayhawks. Kansas is at the top of the league but a smidge behind Baylor on KenPom. That and the homecourt is why the first-place team is an underdog on the road. I really like what I have seen from Baylor lately. They have shortened up the bench and are using versatile freshmen Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown more. They are more explosive offensively and that is a good thing, especially against a team like Kansas.

Take Baylor.

Sunday, February 27

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan Wolverines

This is being written in advance of Illinois' game against Ohio State on Thursday night (which I expect they will win). Win or lose I also like the Illini on the road in this spot. Michigan got a win in their first game after the Massacre in Madison (copyright pending), but Illinois is a much better opponent than Rutgers and Hunter Dickinson is going to have trouble against fellow big man Kofi Cockburn. He can somewhat match him size-wise but is nowhere near his ferocity. Even if those two cancel each other out the veteran wings of Illinois are a major advantage, especially in a hostile environment. Just ask Michigan State. They will be seeing Jacob Grandison in their nightmares after he dropped 6 three-pointers on them last weekend.

Take Illinois