Click here to read the full article. Wider Yachts, which started the trend of fold-out platforms for yachts, is moving into the power catamaran field, with the launch of a new 92-footer. The Italian yard said that it worked with studio Luca Dini on the interior and exterior designs. Wider recently announced that it had purchased a shipyard in Fano, Italy. CEO Marcello Maggi said the first 92 would be launched in January 2023. Five units are under construction. “Making a 92-foot catamaran look beautiful was quite a challenge,” said Maggi in a statement. “So we worked with the designer Luca Dini...

