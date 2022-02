Three parcels given to the West Tuality Habitat for Humanity will be used for low-income housing. Washington County transferred a group of properties into private hands during its board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The first group of tax lots went to the West Tuality Habitat for Humanity for use as low-income housing. All three properties are in unincorporated Washington County and were acquired by the county through tax foreclosures. The first, known as South Hills Lot 35, is located at 9060 S.W. Par Three Drive near Cornelius. The second is nearby, known as Laurel Acres Lot 17 and...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO