Basketball

Fruity Pebbles, Nike and Lebron James Collaborate for New Lebron 19 Lows and 'Magic' Cereal

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA superstar Lebron James has made his love for Fruity Pebbles known for years now, dating back to 2006, when he launched his Fruity Pebbles-themed line of Nike sneakers starting with the Lebron 4 PE. Fast...

www.foodbeast.com

