From work to leisure to staying connected with friends and family, in this day and age your laptop is probably one of the things that you use the most frequently. So it's probably worth it to invest in something a little more powerful and versatile than a Chromebook. But unless you're going to be using it for high-strain tasks like gaming or programming, you don't need to drop thousands on one either. This 15.6-inch Asus Vivobook is a great midrange option even at its original price, and today only at Best Buy, you can pick it up for just $300, a discount of $150. This deal expires tonight at 12:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to act fast.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO