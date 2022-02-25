ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

South Carolina congressman says Russian attack wouldn’t happen under Trump

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kevin Accettulla, Lacey Lee
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGCr8_0eOWnxwx00

FLORENCE, S.C. ( WBTW ) – South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t have happened if Donald Trump was still president.

Rice said after hearing the news of Russia President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion on Ukraine, he was disappointed.

Rice was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. He is up for re-election this year. Trump has endorsed Rice’s opponent, Russell Fry, and blasted Rice earlier this month, calling him a “coward who abandoned his constituents.”

“I think if President Trump was still in, I don’t believe Putin would’ve done this because I believe Putin would’ve been afraid of how Mr. Trump would’ve responded,” Rice said.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly told Fox News something similar, saying “none of this crap would be going on” if Trump was in office.

Trump made headlines this week when he praised Putin’s tactics as “genius” and complimented the Russian leader for recognizing two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine, a move he said was “smart” and “pretty savvy.”

Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’

Rice said the invasion could affect the lives of many by causing an uptick in gas and food prices, and worse — death. After hearing that President Joe Biden pledged new sanctions to punish Russia for this aggression, he said he thinks Biden reacted “weakly.”

“I think the President has acted very weakly and all that does is encourage a bully and a criminal like Mr. Putin and I think Mr. Putin watched what happened in Afghanistan, for example, and how feckless and weak and unplanned and un-strategic that was and how it cost American lives and that did nothing but encourage Mr. Putin’s activity today.”

Biden has stated clearly that he will not be sending troops to Ukraine, telling NBC News earlier in February, “That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another.”

While announcing new sanctions on Russia Thursday, Biden reiterated that “our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East.”

Should Russia threaten nearby NATO allies such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, the US would be required to step in.

While the GOP has faced increased internal tension in recent days, Republicans on Capitol Hill have come together to collectively blame Biden for what is happening in Ukraine.

“The Biden administration has been a failure on almost every single front and I think this is a catastrophic failure for the world,” he said.

Rice, who has called the Biden administration “a catastrophic failure for the world,” said the U.S. should consider arming Ukrainians.

Photos: Russia attacks Ukraine

“We’re not going to get into sending cruise missiles into Russia, but we should use every tool at our disposal, including arming the Ukrainians, so that they can defend themselves, number one, and number two, every possible sanction that we can put on the Russians so that they feel pain as a result of this,” Rice said. “So, if they don’t have anything to lose, why aren’t they going to invade Ukraine?”

Rice said he is also waiting to see how China reacts to the situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

New Haven woman killed in crash on Whalley Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman is dead following a crash on Whaley Avenue in New Haven early Wednesday morning. New Haven police responded to the scene on Whaley Avenue between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Officers located a white Kia that crashed into a tree after it veered […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tom Rice
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Russell Fry
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Russian World#Republicans#Fox News#Nbc News#Americans
HuffingtonPost

Steve Bannon Warns Mike Pence He'll Take Refusal To Toss 2020 Vote 'To Your Grave'

Steve Bannon darkly warned Mike Pence on Friday that the former vice president will take his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election “to your grave.”. Bannon’s comments came after Pence publicly defended his refusal to hijack the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021, to negate Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was “wrong,” Pence said, to insist that a vice president has the power to single-handedly toss election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Once again, Trump appears to evade a legal trap

Donald Trump has been involved in more than 4,000 lawsuits — or had been, as of about five years ago. That was the tally from USA Today, including all manner of legal disputes, from workers’ compensation claims at his properties to lawsuits involving the 2016 campaign. That’s about the point at which the paper stopped counting, incidentally; its total is certainly too low.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. sued for witness intimidation

Donald Trump Jr. has been officially served with court papers in a lawsuit brought by former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for witness intimidation and retaliation. Vindman announced earlier this month that he is also suing Rudy Giuliani, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Trump White House official Julia Hahn.
U.S. POLITICS
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy