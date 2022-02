Springville’s Jake Nadauld may have stole the show scoring 50 points, but it’s Murray that’s marching on in the 5A state tournament. Nadauld was remarkable in the 5A second round on Friday, his scoring including seven 3s and 11 of 12 shooting from the foul line, but the senior’s heroics still weren’t enough to overcome the versatility of the higher-seeded Spartans.

SPRINGVILLE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO