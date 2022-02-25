ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 15 Wolves fall to Lander

By Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
GREENWOOD — The nationally 15th ranked Newberry College (8-1) baseball team suffered their first setback of the season on the road Friday, February 18.

The bats never truly got going for the Scarlet and Gray as they were only able to record six hits in the contest, but the Wolves left eight runners stranded on the base paths. Senior Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) was able to recover multiple times over his three-inning start, keeping Newberry in striking distance, but the Wolves struggled to settle in late, allowing Lander to extend their lead.

Newberry didn’t get a runner on the bags until the second inning while the Bearcats were able to record a run in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. However, Newberry was unable score before Lander added a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to take their lead to 3-0. Lander added another run to the scoreboard in the bottom of the third.

In the fifth, a hit batter and a walk put two runners aboard for Newberry before Marine was able to record the lone RBI for the Wolves.

Newberry allowed Lander to tally four more runs of their own to wrap up the 8-1 decision.

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

