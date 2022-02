Today fans are offering Hoda Kotb their support right now. On Monday, the NBC star opened Today show’s fourth hour by addressing why she hasn't been wearing her engagement ring. In November 2019, Hoda announced that she and her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, were engaged after dating for six years. The couple, who first got together in the summer of 2013, hoped to be married “sooner than later.” But due to the coronavirus pandemic, their wedding date was pushed back more than once. Now, Hoda has revealed that she and Joel have called off their engagement and are no longer together.

