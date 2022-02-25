ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Rader’s 45 years of sports, stars and charity in Hampton Roads

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After 45 years, Bruce Rader gave his final on-air goodbye Thursday night.

From splicing stories on film to covering the Super Bowl, Bruce has done it all.

We look back at his historic career: the ups, downs, and all the other unforgettable moments.

In this extended cut of our special, More than Sports: 45 Years of Bruce Rader, get a behind-the-scenes look as he prepared for his final broadcast.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdPlP_0eOWljlb00
    Bruce, Anita, Tom, Jeff and Don gather around the anchor desk(photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqKnz_0eOWljlb00
    Bruce, Anita, Tom, Jeff and Don gather around the anchor desk (photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320bML_0eOWljlb00
    Bruce delivers final farewell (photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cp3r_0eOWljlb00
    Bruce pauses to smile during farewell (photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)

The special originally aired on Monday, February 21.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Film on Hampton Nurses in 1963

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On August 8th, 1963, three black nurses at Dixie Hospital in Hampton decided to eat lunch in the new whites-only cafeteria rather than in the basement classroom designated for non-whites. The three ladies were fired on the second day of their sit-in and sued the...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

A Legendary Career

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After a 45-year career as sports director at WAVY-TV, Bruce Rader is about to call his final sportscast. He joined us on HRS with a look back at some of the better moments of his career.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Nexstar#45 Years#Portsmouth#American Football#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Reck on the Road: The Great Dismal Swamp

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge covers over 100 thousand acres in southeastern Virginia and into North Carolina. This protected land is rich in diversity and teaming with wildlife. Many of the natives have been caught on trail cameras .
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth festival organizer says marijuana will likely be allowed inside if event is approved

WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3BBIB8p. Portsmouth festival organizer says marijuana will likely be allowed inside if event is approved. Virginia Beach woman competes for Ms. Wheelchair USA title. School bus issues expected to continue Thursday in Norfolk with driver shortage. Russia attacks Ukraine in "full-scale" assault,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Mystery of missing Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” when Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew vanishes on Mother’s Day in 2020, investigators are left with minimal clues until a recording device exposes a potential motive. “Dateline NBC” reveals new details in the case, as well as an exclusive interview with...
COLORADO STATE
WAVY News 10

5 injured, 1 seriously after Chesapeake police pursuit ends in crash in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3M1MoAL. 5 injured, 1 seriously after Chesapeake police pursuit ends in crash in Norfolk. Mistakes in filing 2021 taxes could delay refund by several months. VB committee planning memorial for mass shooting holds first public meeting this week. Man sentenced to 10...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gov. Youngkin calls on Norfolk to end partnership with Russian sister city

Kaliningrad, Russia has been Norfolk's sister city since 1992. Gov. Youngkin calls on Norfolk to end partnership with Russian sister city. Masks no longer required on school buses in Currituck County. Man fatally shot Sunday night in Ocean View. Sentara Healthcare announces new cancer research alliance. Applications open for Governor’s...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy