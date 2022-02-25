WEB EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Rader’s 45 years of sports, stars and charity in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After 45 years, Bruce Rader gave his final on-air goodbye Thursday night.

From splicing stories on film to covering the Super Bowl, Bruce has done it all.

We look back at his historic career: the ups, downs, and all the other unforgettable moments.

In this extended cut of our special, More than Sports: 45 Years of Bruce Rader, get a behind-the-scenes look as he prepared for his final broadcast.

Bruce, Anita, Tom, Jeff and Don gather around the anchor desk(photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)

Bruce, Anita, Tom, Jeff and Don gather around the anchor desk (photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)

Bruce delivers final farewell (photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)

Bruce pauses to smile during farewell (photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)

The special originally aired on Monday, February 21.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.