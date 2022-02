KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 18 Tennessee BaseVols will take on the Iona Gaels in game one of a weekend series in Knoxville on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee comes into Friday's matchup with an undefeated record of 4-0, having swept Georgia Southern in their first series of the season last weekend 33-3. The Vols also demolished UNC Asheville 16-1 on a Wednesday night midweek matchup in Knoxville. Against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday, the Vols' first midweek matchup of the season was suspended after two outs in the top of the fifth inning due to weather. The Vols and Golden Eagles will finish their contest at a to be determined later date in the season.

