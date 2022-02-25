Colorado Weather: One Shot Of Snow Before Major Warming Trend Begins

DENVER(CBS)- Heading into Friday we will have a steady flow of moisture pushing in from the northwest as our Arctic trough pulls away. This will bring one more chance for a little snow before we make it to the weekend.

The northern and central mountains will begin to pick up light snow Thursday night into Friday. The weak system will keep cold temps and wind in play for most of the day Friday.

The Front Range will see a few light snow showers Friday night.

Snow amounts will be light with mountain areas picking up around 1 to 3 inches off snow. The Denver metro area may pick up a trace to 1 inch Friday afternoon and evening into Saturday morning.

Once we get to the weekend and next week we have a high amplitude ridge of high pressure pulling in that will get a strong warming trend going that should deliver high temperatures in the 60s for the first few days of March!