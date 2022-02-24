ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Digital Publishers Prepare to Ditch Google's AMP Service

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Not everyone wants to turn this AMP up to 11 .

Several major digital media publications are taking steps to disentangle their online search presence from Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) framework, which was designed to optimize content for mobile reading and reduce load times, claiming it generates less ad revenue than a regular web page. Presumably, they're also Googling "how to take content off of AMP" in the process.

No Need For Speed

For digital publishers, Google is a double-edged sword. Internet searches are a crucial driver of traffic to websites, but Google's overall dominance in the digital advertisement space has softened the value of publication's ad real estate. When Google launched AMP in 2015, it promised to both boost traffic and cut load times for participating publications– in part by hosting the content on its own servers and, crucially, using its own ad exchange for most of the auctions used to fill a page's ad space.

The Washington Post already ditched AMP last year. Now, sites owned by companies like Vox, Buzzfeed, Complex, and BDG say they are considering leaving the service themselves:

  • Media executives say they can drop AMP support without affecting loading speeds, and gain more control over page design in the process; subscription-based publications, meanwhile, say AMP limits their ability to enforce a paywall.
  • More importantly, according to a Wall Street Journal report, media executives and consultants say non-AMP pages would allow for access to a greater number of ad marketplaces, in turn boosting competition and prices for ad space; in total, they said they expect advertising revenues to be roughly 20% higher on non-AMP pages.

Trouble With The Law: Digital media's AMP hesitance comes amid a larger push to examine Google's possibly anticompetitive behavior in the digital ad space. Last month, unredacted documents from a 2020 lawsuit filed by over a dozen state attorney general's alleged AMP pages punished sites for using ad exchanges other than Google's, including a forced one-second loading delay for ads that didn't use AMP. Google has said the claims are false.



Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Media#Auction#Amp#Publishers#Ditch Google#Amp Service#The Daily Upside#Accelerated Mobile Pages#The Washington Post#Vox#Buzzfeed#Bdg#Wall Street Journal
pocketnow.com

European Publishers sue Google over display advertising

The European Publishers Council (EPC) filed an antitrust complaint against Google over uncompetitive practices in the advertising market. The new complaint was raised with the European Commission (EC), and it’s asking Google to make a stop at practices that crush the competition. Google is having a tough time, it...
INTERNET
Benzinga

How Google's Privacy Solution Will Impact Magnite, Digital Turbine, Trade Desk As Per Analysts

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has announced Privacy Sandbox, a multi-year initiative to build more private advertising solutions. Google said these solutions will "limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID." Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi points out that Google's...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

Trade Desk to counter Google's ad grip with tool for publishers

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ad-buying software maker Trade Desk Inc (TTD.O) said on Tuesday that it will offer tools to online publishers for the first time in an attempt to help them reduce reliance on global market leader Google. Trade Desk's Open Path product will enable publishers to solicit bids...
INTERNET
pymnts

EU CFOs Ditching Paper to Embrace Digital Spend Management Tools

With an increasing number of startups seeking funding on the regular, there must be strong reasons for investor confidence to keep injecting capital into firms, especially after the initial enthusiasm of the seed and Series A round wanes. For Ante Spittler, co-founder and CEO of Berlin-based FinTech Moss, which recently...
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Digital publishers eye exit from Google's mobile Web approach - WSJ

A number of large digital publishers are exploring moving away from a mobile Web approach pushed by Google (GOOG, GOOGL), suggesting it's generating less advertising revenue for them, the WSJ notes. Companies including Vox Media, Complex Networks (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Bustle Digital Group are testing or considering their own mobile-optimized article...
INTERNET
BGR.com

Google will limit tracking on Android, but isn’t ready to ditch targeted ads

Reports last year said that Google was looking at ways to limit tracking on Android, which would improve user privacy like Apple did with its new privacy features in iOS 14.5. But Google wasn’t sure how to do so without hurting its bottom line. Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature forces developers to ask for permission to track iPhone and iPad users. It’s a move that enraged Facebook last year.
INTERNET
Tom's Hardware

MSI Ditches Paper Manuals for Motherboards in 'Green' Digital Push

"Going green" is an ongoing trend in the tech industry, with companies pledging to become carbon neutral by investing in clean energy like solar and constructing more energy-efficient facilities. For MSI, its latest move to become more environmentally friendly is a relatively small change, and it involves paper in its retail boxes. In this case, the company says that it will remove paper materials inside its motherboard boxes to "protect trees."
ENVIRONMENT
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy