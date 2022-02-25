Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-02-27 17:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next...alerts.weather.gov
