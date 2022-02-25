ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-27 17:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next...

alerts.weather.gov

The Hill

US imposes sanctions on Russian central bank

The Treasury Department on Monday banned transactions with the Central Bank of Russia and the Russian foreign investment fund, imposing strict financial sanctions on a Russian economy already in free fall. The new penalties effectively cut the Russian central bank from the U.S. dollar and severely limit Russian President Vladimir...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Trump wins CPAC 2024 straw poll, DeSantis is second but more than 30 points behind

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando selected former President Donald Trump as their favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with 59% of voters selecting Trump in the annual gathering's straw poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by more than 30 points, winning 28% of...
ORLANDO, FL
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of deadly impacts of climate change both now and in the future — finding that those impacts are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes

Feb 27 (Reuters) - European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Aeroflot said it would cancel all...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

