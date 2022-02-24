ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: The concepts of In Lak'Ech and Ashe empower ethnic studies students. Why did we ban them?

By Alejandra Lucero Canaán, Dawn Miller, Guillermo Gómez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7Z8H_0eOWkwAr00

Canaán is an English professor at Southwestern College and lives in North Park. Miller is a high school history teacher for the San Diego County Office of Education’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools and lives in Normal Heights. Gómez , Ph.D., is an ethnic studies teacher for the San Diego Unified School District and an adjunct professor at San Diego State University and lives in Bonita. All are members of the Association of Raza Educators, San Diego chapter.

You are my other me.

If I do harm to you,

I do harm to myself.

If I love and respect you,

I love and respect myself.

— Luis Valdez, “Pensamiento Serpentino”

When examining the relationship between education and our communities of color, California’s long and violent history becomes clear: Indigenous boarding schools; segregated schooling; the criminalization of any non-English languages; school-to prison pipelines; California Propositions 187 and 227, which restricted undocumented people from using public services, including schools, and eliminated bilingual classes and all second-language support programs in public schools, respectively; and high pushout rates, referring to the punitive discipline practices schools often employ which stereotype, exclude and criminalize students of color and too often push them out of school altogether, just to name a few. This same history reminds us again and again that ancestral Indigenous knowledge has been questioned, vilified and banned for hundreds of years.



Examples of institutionalized racism rampant in our school system include the banning of books that is sweeping the country and targeting authors of color , the criminalization of teaching Black and Brown histories, the resistance to ethnic studies classes and now, the expulsion of culturally affirming concepts like In Lak’Ech and Nahui Ollin (also called the Four Movements) and Ashe from the state’s model ethnic studies curriculum. One has to wonder why an excerpt of a Chicano poem and a Yoruba word are causing such a stir.

The concept of In Lak’Ech derives from a Mayan Indigenous tradition of acknowledging each other as equals and is an affirmation used to ground us as human beings. This powerful poem is recited in many classrooms in San Diego County and across the United States with the sole purpose to instill respect, love and community in our schools. It is a daily reminder to make the golden rule real and relevant with our interactions every day. We hear In Lak’Ech in our classes to center our collective learning. We affirm to ourselves and each other that we’re all humans worthy of an educational experience that elevates us, not erases us — and a dignified life all around.

Similarly, Ashe, a Yoruba concept, evokes positive action in our educational spaces. It encourages our students to recognize the power they hold to manifest positive change within themselves and the world. It is a reminder to the youth that our word is our bond, and thus what we say must be wise because it carries weight and intention. Ashe invites all of us to reflect on the legacy of our ancestors and decide how we will carry on the work to create the conditions that benefit all of humanity.

With these understandings, why would people spend so much time and energy to eliminate concepts that only encourage students and schools to be spaces of positive growth, reflection and empowerment?

To mischaracterize In Lak’Ech and Ashe as religious concepts only highlights the miseducation and dehumanization of our larger community. We occupy the land of our Indigenous ancestors, yet we fail to teach and understand the knowledge, histories and legacies of our native communities. We are the children of some of the greatest civilizations and concepts known to man, that of the Mesoamerican and African, yet our failure to center and uplift these narratives leads to the banning of that which we do not understand. Those adults who oppose the histories of our people and the righteous ideas of collective learning and healing could benefit from an ethnic studies course. It is evident that they fear that which they do not comprehend, criminalizing our history, and, as an extension, our people and our culture. Instead of standing in the light of understanding, they choose censorship. However, while they choose exclusion, we choose consciousness and a dignifying education that humanizes us all.

Amid a larger societal context of growing violence and division, with parents and communities calling desperately for the safety of schools and our children, we must in fact center the concepts of In Lak’Ech and Ashe as the guiding principles that will help us to build the evolved school communities that all of our students and families deserve.

As community educators, we imagine a future that is affirming and honorable for all peoples, where Mother Nature is respected and cared for, where our universal human rights are a reality, and where we, collectively, live dignified lives. In Lak’Ech and Ashe are the start to that vision for so many of us, Indigenous, Black and Brown. This is the relevant, liberatory education we demand: one that honors our ancestors, gives us the space to heal and, fundamentally, reclaim our humanity.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Witness LA

‘A change in narrative’: Ethnic studies program helps incarcerated youth navigate identity

When Nate Tan, a professor of ethnic studies at San Francisco State University, logs on to virtually teach his 8 a.m. class, he sees several dozen students sitting at desks with laptops, some framed by towering bookshelves. But these students aren’t Zooming in from campus dorms. Instead, they’re taking classes in three different youth prisons scattered across California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MercuryNews

Opinion: Young minds are our future, we must safeguard them

Next month will mark two full years of living with COVID-19. While the Omicron surge is now behind us, the lasting emotional toll of this pandemic will remain long after case rates have fallen. The pandemic has ushered in a new era of parenting, with families fielding seemingly never-ending curveballs...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
State
California State
San Diego County, CA
Education
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
City
Bonita, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
Whittier Daily News

The law is the law: Ethnic Studies should be taught without religious prayers

Since 2016, many Californians and advocacy groups have participated in contentious public debates regarding the state’s piloting of ethnic studies, first through a state model curriculumand now as a mandatory high school course. On one side, proponents tout the educational and emotional benefits of teaching ethnic studies as evidence for large-scale applications. On the other side, critics scrutinize the philosophical underpinnings of critical theory in both the state-approved Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum (ESMC) and the Liberated Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
Awesome 92.3

We Actually Need A Law That Bans Suspensions for Young Students?

The Missouri General Assembly committee this week is hearing a bill that would prohibit schools from suspending students in preschool to third grade and would prohibit suspending children at all for truancy, absences, or prior offenses. This according to Ozarks First. I think it's sad a law like this even needs to be considered in the first place.
MISSOURI STATE
WSFA

Bill would ban teaching of ‘divisive concepts’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Some educators are criticizing an Alabama bill to ban the teaching of “divisive comments” about race and gender. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing on the bill Wednesday. Republican Rep. Ed Oliver of Dadeville said he is seeking a colorblind America.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lak#Ech#Ethnic Studies#Southwestern College#School Discipline#Racism#Cana N#Non English#California Propositions#Indigenous
KERO 23 ABC News

Free dental services for Kern County children

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month but that’s obviously important all year round. As the month comes to a close, in this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann tells us how the Kern County Children’s Dental Health Network is making sure all kids have clean, healthy teeth.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Daily Commercial

Nina Gilfert: From the Porch Steps | Making decisions

Even before we learn to walk we begin making decisions for ourselves. If you ever tried to feed a baby strained vegetables you know what I mean. If they don’t like the taste they spit it out. It is important to teach children how to make good decisions, how to consider consequences, both short term and long term. When my oldest son was 8, he was strong and muscular for his age. His friends liked to test...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
13K+
Followers
37K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy