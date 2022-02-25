Man injures two officers with his truck at a 7-Eleven

On Thursday night, a man injured two officers after "acting erratically" at a 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on North Nevada Avenue near Colorado College, sometime around 6 p.m.

Officers told News 5 they were responding to an individual who was driving a white pickup truck, throwing bottles at kids, and harassing people at a nearby bus stop at Nevada and Cache La Poudre.

Officers say that the man went into the 7-Eleven and threatened staff with scissors.

When officers arrived the man was in his truck. Police asked him to get out of the truck but he refused and tried to drive off, which is when he momentarily pinned two officers between the truck and their police vehicle.

Police were eventually able to get the suspect in custody, they tell News 5 he is facing at least two felonies.

The officers are being treated for "moderate" injuries to their arms and legs but are not expected to be hospitalized.

