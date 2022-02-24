ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guided Learning Towards a Future Career

By Haiyan Zhou
duke.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am inspired after taking POLSCI 219 in my freshman year, by the way that Prof. Thaler guided students to think deeply about career preparation. This course focuses on how beginners in law study approach legal issues properly, how to think as a law professional, and what to prepare for being...

learninginnovation.duke.edu

Comments / 0

