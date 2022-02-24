Guided Learning Towards a Future Career

Emmanuel Kamau, facilitator of the Youth Leadership Wake Forest Academy, walks with area high school students to The Forks following a mock legislation exercise at Wake Forest Town Hall on Feb. 9. Youth Leadership Wake Forest Academy is a seven-week summer program for sophomores, juniors and seniors who demonstrate leadership abilities and an interest in learning about their community. Session topics include leadership essentials, teamwork and self-awareness, building your own personal brand, money matters, community leadership and involvement, civic leadership and economic development, interview skills and time management. Its mission is for participants to assume leadership roles in their schools and get more involved with civic, cultural, economic development and philanthropic organizations. This program is offered to high-school students by the Wake Forest Chamber Foundation. Scholarships are available through grants and corporate partnerships. To learn more, visit www.wakeforestchamberfoundation.org.

