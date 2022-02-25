ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Terrapin Alex Len issues statement on invasion of Ukraine

By Allif Karim
 3 days ago

Len and Toronto Raptor’s guard Svi Mykhailiuk “categorically condemn the war” in a joint statement

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Ukrainian native and former Maryland Terrapin, Alex Len posted a message on social media condemning Russia’s invasion of his home country.

Len and fellow NBA teammate Ukrainian Svi Mykhailiuk issued a joint statement about their native country on social media Thursday afternoon.

“A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war,” Len and Mykhailiuk wrote. “Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine.

Len, 28, was born in Antratsyt, Ukraine, a city in the southern part of the Luhansk province in the Donbas region along the Russian border. The region has been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since the Ukrainian revolution in 2014.

