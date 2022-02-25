Clair McFarland: Peaceful Family Moments Are The Real Magic

Welcome to our wonderland. You’re invited to discover Nemacolin, where we have perfected the art of getting carried away, and unforgettable adventures await. It’s a place where anything is possible, and dreams really do come true. Nemacolin is a private resort owned by Maggie Hardy Knox. Purchased for her at auction by her father in 1987, Hardy Knox took over full operations and ownership of the resort in 2002. Tucked into the Allegheny Mountains, Nemacolin is a four-season playground nestled within 2,200 acres in the Laurel Highlands of southwestern Pennsylvania. Hardy Knox sees Nemacolin as a living, breathing entity, offering guests and members a getaway like no other. Elevated accommodations, perfectly tailored to a variety of tastes, range from the thrilling grandeur of The Chateau to the modern elegance of Falling Rock — both recipients of numerous AAA and Forbes Travel Guide Awards. At The Chateau, select rooms and suites have access to The Chateau Club’s unique amenities, including personalized butler service and a private lounge serving light bites and refreshments. Falling Rock invites elegant relaxation as a bespoke oasis unlike any other, with luxe leisure inspired by the renowned architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright. Each room features plush amenities such as butler service, milk-and-cookie turndowns, and specialty bath and pillow menus. Refreshing comfort can be found in The Lodge, The Homes, and The Estates. A quintessential woodsy escape, exploration meets relaxation at The Lodge. It’s the perfect home base to explore the adventures of the Laurel Highlands and all that Nemacolin has to offer. Experience the extraordinary with The Estates: premier and private, yet perfect for large groups and families. Or find an escape for your family and friends with the welcoming seclusion of your own private residence and full-service offerings of The Homes. Nemacolin comes to life with show-stopping dining and lounges, including the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond Lautrec. It’s a culinary masterpiece inviting your taste buds to traverse thoughtfully curated courses while you are surrounded by incredible art and ambiance. You’ll find seafood, steaks, and the satisfying flavors of Italy. Aqueous delivers modern cuisine inspired by the sea in the graceful, Frank Lloyd Write-inspired atmosphere. Rockwell’s celebrates the tradition of farm-to-table dining with classic prime cuts and fresh bites to satisfy every craving. The beauty of Italy is found at Barattolo, where fresh, local ingredients, hand-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and delicious desserts bring Old World cuisine to life. At Nemacolin, delicious casual-dining options abound. From 24-hour in-room dining to a bounty of fresh choices and made-to-order breakfasts; to casual spa, poolside, or slope-side lunches; and with burgers, steaks, and salads, casual dining can be found at The Tavern, The Peak, The Pantry, and more. Elegance, ambiance, fine pours, craft brews, and sparkling spirits are yours around every corner at Nemacolin. You’ll find a place for champagne welcomes, afternoon tea, sports bar vibes, indulgent wine tastings, house-crafted cocktails, and lively liqueurs. With more than a dozen bars, lounges, and gathering places around the resort, there’s something for everyone to sip and savor. Revive and restore the mind, body, and spirit with bespoke wellness offerings and special services you won’t find anywhere else. From transformative therapies and holistic practices to relaxing spa treatments, you can define wellness your way with the luxe services of the Woodlands Spa and Salon and the integrated wellness of the Holistic Healing Center. Take in the breathtaking vistas of rolling fairways by enjoying a round at either (or both) of Nemacolin’s two Pete-Dye-designed courses, or perfect your swing with transformative technology. Mystic Rock offers players PGA-tested, championship-level golf in a spectacular setting. Shepherd’s Rock provides a challenging delight, with idyllic views of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland seen in the distance. The Nemacolin Golf Academy provides state-of-the-art athletic technology to improve every aspect of your game in this newly upgraded, year-round facility. Experience the wonder of Nemacolin’s seemingly endless range of activities and adventures. From snow sports, ropes courses, zip-lining, cosmic bowling, axe throwing, and a year-round, outdoor pool and entertainment stage at The Peak; to Orvis-endorsed fly fishing, clay shooting, and countless outdoor activities; to shopping, wildlife experiences, art tours, magical seasonal events, and limitless fun for all, Nemacolin has something for everyone. Nemacolin also boasts a private airstrip and 35,000 square feet of space for meetings and special events, making this resort the ideal choice for everything from weddings to corporate retreats. Adventure awaits.

