No. 35 is now in the rafters. Pekka Rinne became the first player in Predators franchise history to have his jersey retired, and we have complete coverage on Episode 162. Hear from Rinne prior to the ceremony, and then relive the highlights of one of the best nights Nashville has ever seen. Plus, Brooks Bratten and Kara Hammer talk hockey with the Preds back in the win column, and the NHL Stadium Series has arrived.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO