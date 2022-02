A Chicago ticket broker was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a half in federal prison for conspiring with two White Sox employees to sell thousands of ill-gotten “comp” tickets to Sox games on the online resale forum StubHub. Lawyers for Bruce Lee, 35, had argued for probation, saying in a recent sentencing memo that the White Sox didn’t place any real value on the stolen tickets and that Lee ...

