Morro Bay, CA

Surfers take part in SLO CAL Open in Morro Bay

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
The World Surf League kicked off the SLO CAL Open in Morro Bay Thursday.

The SLO CAL Open includes decorated competitors in both men's and women's competitions including the current North America No. 1 ranked Alyssa Spencer.

Central Coast surfer Braden Jones won his first heat Thursday in the Round of 64 and will surf again on Friday.

"It means a lot to be from here and to be surfing in these competitions you can just wake up and go right down the road and go to your contest," said Jones.

The competition will run through Sunday.

Winners receive points towards their standing in the North American Qualifying Series.

"This will be our second time in Morro Bay and our fourth time in Pismo Beach," said Andy McKay, Surfing for Hope Director. "So we're part of the North American tour with the World Surf League, there are I think seven other stops and two of them are here in SLO county so I think that's pretty cool."

