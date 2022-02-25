ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine creates concerns for Vail’s tourism economy

By Scott Miller
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
It’s anyone’s guess how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will end. But a shock to the world and its economy has the potential to affect tourism to Eagle County. Tom Foley is the senior vice president of business intelligence for Inntopia, a lodging and tourism booking and research firm. Foley has spent...

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
