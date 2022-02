The Dallas Stars have 31 games left in the regular season. Playoffs are closer than they appear. Qualifying for the playoffs is the ultimate goal for the Stars in the regular season. To get there, they need a lot more goals than what they’ve been producing. 2.82 Goals-per game is good enough for 21st place. They sit right on the playoff line, tied for the final spot. One category of their game needs improvement above all others. Some players are producing while some struggle. The Stars must score more if they want to make the playoffs.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO