The CW's Arrowverse of television shows has grown and evolved in some major ways over the years, with an ever-growing number of spinoffs and potential offshoots. One of the few that ultimately did not come to fruition was Green Arrow and the Canaries, which would have followed the ongoing adventures of Mia Queen / Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara), Laurel Lance / Black Canary (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake / Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy). The project aired a backdoor pilot during the eighth and final season of Arrow before ultimately being cancelled in the summer of 2020 — but it looks like a some of its cast and crew will be reuniting for the upcoming revival of L.A. Law. On Tuesday, it was announced that Harkavy in the lead role of Yvette Cabrera in the ABC pilot, which is co-written and executive produced by Arrow alum Marc Guggenheim. On Tuesday, Guggenheim joked that Harkavy's casting is part of his "master plan" to transform L.A. Law into Green Arrow and the Canaries "ship of Theseus" style.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO