Astro Knights' New Spin on Deck Building Makes a Big Impression

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstro Knights has blown past its funding goal of $20,000 on Kickstarter, and it's easy to see why. The new title from Indie Boards & Cards captures the essential elements of deck building and cooperative play with a superhero style and enough twists to the core mechanics to keep you immersed...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for March 2022 Revealed

The list of new free games coming to Xbox's Games With Gold program for March 2022 have been revealed. Each month, Xbox makes four new games available for no cost whatsoever to those who are Xbox Live Gold members. And while these free offerings often pale in comparison to the titles that come to Xbox Game Pass, it looks like Games With Gold could be a bit better than normal in the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Valve’s new Portal spin-off will help you get to grips with the Steam Deck

Valve has announced Aperture Desk Job, a “free playable short” set in the Portal universe that’s been designed to help players get to grips with the new Steam Deck. Valve describes Aperture Desk Job as a game that re-imagines the “been-there-done-that genre of walking simulators” and puts players “in the lightning-spanked, endorphin-gorged world of sitting still behind things.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Halo Infinite Update Will Make Big Fixes to Campaign

A substantial new update for Halo Infinite is set to roll out for Xbox and PC later this week. Although there have been countless patches for Halo Infinite since the game was released back in December, this new update is going to be a bit more substantial than normal given that it comes midway through Season 1. And while the update in question might primarily bring about a number of multiplayer tweaks, some big changes are also said to be coming for the campaign as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Valve Surprises Steam Users With New Free Game

Valve is releasing a new game, which will be its first game since 2020's Half-Life: Alyx when it releases in three days on March 1. Not only is the game releasing in three days, but it's going to be 100 percent free when it does release. The quality and length of the game remains to be seen, but Valve is associated with high-quality, and for good reasons, as it's blessed gamers with the likes of Half-Life, Portal, Left 4 Dead, Dota, Counter-Strike, Team Fortress 2, and Garry's Mod over the years. And it's not very relevant how long the game is or how much content is packed in it given that it's a free download. There's a cherry on top though; it's set in the "expanded universe" of Portal. Valve goes out of its way to note the game isn't Portal 3, but it's related. What's the game? Well, it's called Aperture Desk Job.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Massive Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Makes 78 Changes to the Game

A massive Assassin's Creed Valhalla update is live on Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything Ubisoft has done with the update, which is a lot. Not only does the update prepare the game for the upcoming Dawn of Ragnarok DLC, but it makes a wide-range of changes to the game, improvements to the game, and of course, it also fixes plenty of bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Terrifyingly Perfect Gyutaro

Demon Slayer's second season first began by retelling the story of the Mugen Train, pitting the Demon Slayer Corps against the demons known as Enmu and Akaza. Following the death of the Flame Hashira Rengoku, Tanjiro and his friends embarked on an adventure to the Entertainment District, encountering the top tier demons known as Daki and Gyutaro. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the latter demon, capturing the menace of the demon that was easily one of the strongest that the Corps has fought to date.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Shakes it Up With Nejire

My Hero Academia might be the story of Class 1-A, but that hasn't stopped Kohei Horikoshi from introducing plenty of heroes that operate outside of the class that made the likes of Deku, Bakugo, and their fellow heroes famous. With the Big Three being a prime example of some of the biggest heroes that are upper classmen within UA Academy, one cosplayer has once again revisited Nejire, the female hero that has the ability to produce shockwaves thanks to her unique Quirk.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Reminds Why Gyutaro Was Season 2's Big Villain

One truly frightening Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is reminding fans why Gyutaro was such a monstrous villain! The second season of the anime might have already wrapped up its run, but fans are still loving everything that went down over the course of the series' Entertainment District arc. This phase of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series introduced fans to the first real Upper Rank demonic threats with not only the powerful demon Daki, but her even stronger older brother, Gyutaro. The fight against the two of them spanned over the course of several episodes and featured some of the biggest moments of the series yet.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX Boss Explains How They Made Doc Ock Different

One of the best live-action comic book villains of all time got a second chance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, who originally appeared in Spider-Man 2 back in 2004, was one of the many past Spidey villains brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the latest adventure, and he was the one most heavily featured in the promotional material. From the first trailer, fans could tell that Doc Ock looked a little different than he used to, but it was hard to put a finger on exactly why.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Bethesda Is Shutting Down Its PC Launcher

Bethesda is plans to retire its PC launcher in the coming months, the company announced this week. For those who have libraries of games within the Bethesda Launcher, you'll soon have the opportunity to migrate your purchases and existing funds over to Steam so that you can continue to play your games there. That's planned for early April, Bethesda said, with the Bethesda Launcher as a whole shutting down in May at which point your games there will become unplayable.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Giving Some Users One of the PS4's Best Games for Free

Sony is giving some PlayStation Plus subscribers one of the best PS4 games for free. This week, Sony unveiled Marchs' free PS Plus games, and for the third month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers are getting the best lineup so far this year. The lineup includes Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ark: Survival Evolved. This isn't the slate of games for every PlayStation Plus subscriber though. In North America and Europe, these are the games subscribers can anticipate. In Japan though, PS Plus subscribers aren't getting Ark: Survival Evolved, but something better.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 11 Players Discover New Hidden Secret Three Years Later

Mortal Kombat is coming up on its three-year anniversary. Many of the players -- across Nintendo, Google, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms -- that picked the game up at release or not long after, have since moved on from the fighting game. However, there are still plenty of Mortal Kombat fans grinding the game, whether it's via online play or trying to uncover the various secrets that developer NetherRealm Studios has teased have yet to be discovered. In fact, we even know from the files of the game that there are secrets that haven't been discovered, such as a secret Reptile fight.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus March Free Games Leaked Ahead of Reveal

The free PlayStation Plus games for March 2022 have leaked early, courtesy of a leaker who has proven reliable on numerous occasions in the past. Unfortunately, the leak only includes two of the three suspected games. That said, if it's accurate, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can anticipate playing Ark Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and one other game. You'd assume these two games would be the PS4 offering, but there have been some rumors and rumblings that the former is getting a PS5 port, so it's possible these two things will happen in conjunction.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Former PS4 Exclusive With New Content

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a former, and forgotten, PS4 exclusive three years after its initial release. Between games like Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, God of War, Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Persona 5, and Marvel's Spider-Man, the PS4 had some of the best games last generation locked behind exclusivity, at least at launch, as some of these games have since come to PC. The Nintendo Switch is no slouch in the exclusivity department though, boasting games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Metroid Dread. That said, not every exclusive -- whether on PS4 or Nintendo Switch -- is worth writing home to your mother's cocker spaniel. Both consoles have exclusive games that many have forgotten about. One example on PS4 is Omen of Sorrow, which is no longer a PS4 exclusive, but was at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Leaks New Game From Bethesda

Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda gives it access to IP like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop, Quake, Rage, and The Evil Within, plus the studios that made most games in these various series. Whether the pricey acquisition proves to be worth the money in the long run, we'll have to see, but the potential is certainly there. That said, it sounds like one of the next Bethesda games isn't based in any of this IP, but a new IP.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Fan-Favorite Series Beats Book of Boba Fett in Streaming Numbers

One Netflix fan-favorite series is beating The Book of Boba Fett in streaming numbers. Disney+ rolled out the red carpet for the Star Wars series. But, it seems as though the red brand's new season of Ozark is cleaning up. A quick scan of the Nielsen Top 10 shows that Netflix's show sits in the top slot with Boba Fett right behind. The entire list has a ton of the streaming giant on it with the Star Wars show as the only offering for Disney cracking the Top 10. Over on the movie side of things, other streaming entities fare a lot better. Ozark should also be noted as getting a strong push as the finale of a long-running series versus the relative few episodes of Boba Fett. At this point though, any of these companies will take the big wins they can get in the streaming arena when put against each other. Original content is still able to cut through. Even when confronted with the most popular IP in the world.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Series Premieres to 100% Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

It's Friday and as Netflix is want to do, the streaming service has debuted a full season of an original new series today to close out the week and with it they've released something that has hit a rare feat, a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Vikings: Valhalla, a new historical action-drama series from Netflix, functions as a sequel to the long-running History Channel TV show and is set 100 years after the events of the series, and critics are loving it. As of this writing there are only thirteen reviews for the TV show but the series has a coveted 100% perfect rating on the review aggregator.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Ghost Rider Trailer

Ghost Rider is blazing a trail of vengeance in a new series from Marvel Comics, and the publisher has released a trailer to promote the series debuting tomorrow. Ghost Rider #1 comes from the creative team of writer Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force) and artist Cory Smith (Conan the Barbarian). This new volume comes on the 50th anniversary of the character's debut, with Percy planning a bold new direction for the Spirit of Vengeance. The trailer features all-new artwork from the series, and includes many of the horror elements that have become vital to Ghost Rider's mythos. It will have fans wondering what else is in store for Ghost Rider's 50th anniversary.
COMICS

