One of the Best Zelda Games Is Now on Nintendo Switch

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack now have access to one of the greatest games in the Zelda franchise, as The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask has officially been added! The Nintendo 64 classic is widely beloved, and has earned a devoted following in the years since it first...

comicbook.com

