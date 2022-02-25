Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on I-264 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - One person has died after a crash involving a pedestrian on I-264 Thursday evening.

The crash happened east of Ballentine Boulevard around 6:27 p.m.

Preliminary investigations reveal that 40-year-old Terhan B Elliott, stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate, exited his 2002 Toyota Camry, and began to walk across the travel lanes of I-264. He was struck by a 2019 Honda CRV while crossing.

Elliott was thrown to the left shoulder upon impact and died from the injuries sustained.

Virginia State Police are currently investigating.

