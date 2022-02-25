ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on I-264 in Norfolk

 3 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - One person has died after a crash involving a pedestrian on I-264 Thursday evening.

The crash happened east of Ballentine Boulevard around 6:27 p.m.

Preliminary investigations reveal that 40-year-old Terhan B Elliott, stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate, exited his 2002 Toyota Camry, and began to walk across the travel lanes of I-264. He was struck by a 2019 Honda CRV while crossing.

Elliott was thrown to the left shoulder upon impact and died from the injuries sustained.

Virginia State Police are currently investigating.

There is no further information.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

