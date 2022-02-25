ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: James Harden hung out with Lil Baby, Meek Mill all night, went straight to practice

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEnkl_0eOWhUcQ00

We might be getting a better understanding of how a superstar like James Harden has been traded three times in his NBA career. The latest is a bizarre tale from Harden himself telling of the time when rappers Lil Baby, Meek Mill, and Lil Durk came to pay him a visit during his days with the Houston Rockets.

According to Harden, the three rappers called him at 2 A.M. and he saw the opportunity to hang out with them as one he couldn’t refuse, even though he had to practice just hours later. Harden says he didn’t even sleep that day before heading to the facility.

Here’s the word straight from the horse’s mouth.

I don’t really know why you would admit this during your playing career. We frequently hear of wild tales once a player has retired, almost as a way of bragging, but this seems like a poor time for this clip to leak, shortly after basically begging his way out of Brooklyn .

He’s yet to even suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers, but he would appear to be a great fit next to Joel Embiid.

Related: NBA playoff predictions – Bracket picks & 2022 Finals champion

James Harden is gonna James Harden

While Harden, a three-time NBA scoring champ, is undoubtedly talented, he also seems to test the limits in his own unique way. There have been several strange accounts of Harden’s preferences off the court and who knows which of them are true.

But we certainly hear a lot more about his antics than we do of most other modern players, which is a bit odd. Does that mean Harden has a lot of people in his circle that like to talk? Or does it simply mean Harden is just out there mixing it up more than the average athlete?

Who knows, who really cares. At the end of the day, it’s not like Harden is hurting anyone, he just kinda likes to be treated like a star, which isn’t too uncommon for athletes who develop a larger than average ego from years of dominating at their game.

Related: NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Glock 4 U
2d ago

Basketball is a job ! And if your smart you won’t work so much you forget to live ! He wants to live a little and you can’t fault a guy for that ! 💯

Reply
3
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Actress Courteney Cox Looked Very Interested In Michael Jordan In Old Picture: "I Remember Him Being So Affable And Funny And Kind."

Michael Jordan was one of the most iconic celebrities in the world during the 90s when he dominated the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships in eight years. His Airness did everything on the court to take his team to the top of the world, becoming one of the most famous people on earth in the process.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Meek
Larry Brown Sports

Larsa Pippen claims Scottie ‘punishes’ her in disputes

Larsa Pippen claims that she is not free from the influence of ex-husband Scottie despite their divorce. Larsa talked on her show “Real Housewives of Miami” about her interactions with her ex-husband. She says they still have a few things in common, like a home they own and the children they share. She claims that he will punish her if he doesn’t get his way during their discussions and disputes over these common issues.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#The Houston Rockets#Bracket
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Surprised Everyone By Attending The NBA Top 75 Event: "When Michael Showed Up The Crowd Went Ballistic. I Think The Players Were Glad He Was There, I Was Glad He Was There.”

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were good friends off the court for a long time but their relationship has since soured quite a bit. During the NBA Top 75 event, Jordan was seen ignoring Barkley while he was interacting with the various other players and legends that were gathered there.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Gets Brutally Honest About Harden, Embiid Duo

The Philadelphia 76ers shook things up in a major way ahead of the NBA trade deadline when the Ben Simmons saga finally came to an end. They agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sending Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks out of town in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.
NBA
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal” Releases Tomorrow

All-Star Weekend is very nearly here, and among Jordan Brand’s contribution is the long-anticipated Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal.”. In palette, the pair bears a very close resemblance to the same-named Air Jordan 7 from 1992, albeit with touches true to MJ’s third signature. Among them, the Elephant Print is surely the most noteworthy feature, as it dresses the toe, eye stay, and heel with bolder, more pronounced cracks. A white tumbled leather, then, constructs the shoe’s upper, while the colorway’s focal “Cardinal Red” and “Light Curry” outfit the accents adjacent.
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
37K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy