IU basketball stops the bleeding as Xavier Johnson leads Hoosiers to must-win vs. Maryland

BLOOMINGTON – IU finally arrested a five-game losing streak Thursday, with a must-have 74-64 win against Maryland. Here are three reasons why the Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9) got back in the win column when they absolutely needed to :

Insider Q&A: Will IU make the NCAA tournament? Its resume needs more work.

Doyel: Xavier Johnson leads IU past Maryland, then gives almost-perfect night a perfect ending

Weird lineups, weird half

Thursday’s first half wound up defined by fouls, as both Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis picked up two quick ones. Mike Woodson, strict all season on two-foul participation, stayed true to form against the Terrapins, benching both for the rest of the half.

Coupled to injury issues — all of Indiana’s auxiliary options at point guard were out injured — that left Woodson with some unusual lineups. Tamar Bates saw time at point. So did Parker Stewart. So did Anthony Leal. Race Thompson played more minutes. Jordan Geronimo scored one of the strangest baskets you’ll ever see , spiking the ball off the floor on a rebound attempt only to watch it spin back down through the net for two points.

Through it all, the Hoosiers built a 10-point lead with stifling defense and timely 3-point shooting. Then they let it slip away, as those timely shots stopped falling.

They led, deservedly, at the intermission, 30-27, which could have been more but still represented the small victory of surviving without their two most influential players for the meat of the half.

Insider: With season teetering, IU picks itself up. 'A total team effort, and I'm pleased as hell.'

Meant to do that: Jordan Geronimo scores from ball bouncing off the floor, shrugs like MJ.

Xavier Johnson, Fatts Russell duel after break

Johnson hit the ground sprinting after he shook free of his foul trouble. He knocked down 3s and midrange jumpers, and even flushed home a loud dunk that got a less-than-capacity Assembly Hall on its feet.

As he had when these two teams met in College Park, the Virginia native dictated the pace of the game when he was in. Maryland couldn’t get him out of rhythm.

But unlike that game at Maryland in January, the Terrapins had an answer. Fatts Russell, so good in a pair of wins heading into Thursday’s game, hit 3-pointer after 3-pointer in the second half. He made them pulling up. Made them coming around screens. Even hit one from 26 feet as the shot clock expired.

With Eric Ayala quiet, Russell’s points, and the energy and activity they reflected, kept Maryland at pace with IU.

Every time the Hoosiers looked like pulling away, Maryland found an answer, often through Russell. Every time it looked like the Terps might take control, Johnson lit the fuse for Indiana again.

Johnson immaculate

Johnson won that duel.

Russell did his best, but he could not match the former Pitt guard, who played his high school basketball in the Washington area.

Johnson finished a perfect 7-of-7 from the field, with 24 points. He handed out six assists while playing the entire second half. Maryland never found a way to disrupt his rhythm.

More: 'Oh my!' Xavier Johnson has massive dunk vs. Maryland

The clincher was Johnson's last 3, an end-of-clock straight-ahead look from a post kick. It's the kind of shot Indiana's forward-centric offense has created so often this season, only to see the guard fail to knock it down. Johnson didn't waste this one though, hitting what was in effect the dagger in a game the Hoosiers could not afford to lose.

IU's attention now turns to a trip to Minnesota on Sunday, with a similar must-win feel.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.



Indiana 74, Maryland 64

MARYLAND (13-15) : D.Scott 3-11 4-4 10, Wahab 1-2 1-2 3, Ayala 1-7 0-0 3, Hart 4-5 3-5 14, Russell 9-21 0-0 23, Reese 4-4 0-0 8, Green 1-2 0-0 3, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-11 64.

INDIANA (17-10) : Jackson-Davis 4-6 2-4 10, Kopp 3-5 2-2 8, Thompson 9-12 1-2 19, Johnson 7-7 7-8 24, Stewart 2-8 0-0 5, Bates 1-5 1-2 3, Leal 1-1 0-0 3, Geronimo 1-2 0-0 2, Durr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-47 13-18 74.

Halftime—Indiana 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 10-25 (Russell 5-9, Hart 3-4, Green 1-1, Ayala 1-6, D.Scott 0-5), Indiana 5-13 (Johnson 3-3, Leal 1-1, Stewart 1-6, Kopp 0-1, Bates 0-2). Rebounds_Maryland 21 (D.Scott, Wahab 6), Indiana 25 (Thompson 9). Assists_Maryland 7 (Ayala 2), Indiana 15 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Maryland 16, Indiana 12. A_17,222 (17,222).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball stops the bleeding as Xavier Johnson leads Hoosiers to must-win vs. Maryland