Watch out for wildlife if you're out on the road. In fact, a study from State Farm finds most animal-related crashes in the U.S. occur in the later months of the year, though you have to keep your eyes peeled year-round. Deer are obviously one of the big hazards to watch out for. But farm animals, large rodents, and even stray cats and dogs can dart out in front of you when you least expect it, causing a potentially fatal crash.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO