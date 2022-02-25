ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Prada Does a New Kind of Casual With White Tanks, Lacy Skirts and Mary Janes For Fall 2022

By Shannon Adducci
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fliqb_0eOWfzQj00

Click here to read the full article.

There’s a new kind of Prada for fall ’22 and it looks a little more casual these days.

Chalk it up to the white tank top at the brand’s Milan Fashion Week show on Thursday. Kaia Gerber opened the show wearing one (decorated with a Prada logo, of course), paired with an embellished, mixed-media midi skirt and a pair of ankle-strap inverted/wedge heels, setting the tone for a collection that still had all of the usual elements of Prada (great coats, geometric prints, a flair of feathers here and there) but perhaps also ushered in a younger point of view for a new generation.

The collection fluctuated between the exposed (some of those mixed-media midi skirts had cloth panels hiding the hips while others exposed undergarments) and the downright modest (a series of black wool scoop-neck overcoats in oversized silhouettes). The vintage A-line skirt also reappeared, styled with tailored coats and wool v-neck sweaters. The same strong-shouldered leather trench coats that appeared on the menswear runway in January also reappeared.

The clothes were only slightly overshadowed by the celeb presence in the front row and on the runway. Kim Kardashian watched as younger sister Kendall Jenner walked in a feather accented navy coat, while “Euphoria” star Storm Reid looked on as fellow actress Hunter Schafer walked in the brand’s white tank top, embellished skirt and wedge heel combo.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Brings Slick Style to the Pool in Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Lace-Up Stilettos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took her sleek style to the pool while on a girls’ trip this week. While on vacation with friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, the “Selfish” author wore a sleek black bandeau top and skirt. The matching pieces featured a slim-fitting silhouette, the skirt notably including a daring thigh-high slit with a ruched texture. Kardashian accessorized with angular beige acrylic bracelets and a statement ring, keeping her look modern and minimalist. “Moon Manifestations,” Kardashian captioned photos of herself,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Goes Monochrome in an All-Black Prada Jumpsuit & Combat Boots That Come With Pockets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj makes a bold statement with her latest look. The “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper got highlighted in a photo shared to Spotify’s Instagram feed Thursday as she promotes her new single “Bussin” featuring rapper Lil Baby. For the outfit, Minaj slipped on a monochromatic black outfit comprised of head-to-toe Prada pieces. The ensemble consisted of a short-sleeve nylon jumpsuit that had a structured collar and had the brand’s signature triangle logo. Around the waist was a belt...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Melania Trump Soars in Pointy Louboutin Heels & Graphic-Print White Dress for Children’s Book Reading

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Melania Trump wore neutral tones for a reading of Dr. Carson’s new children’s book, “Why America Matters.” The former first lady wore a sleek ensemble for the meeting. She sported a white dress that featured a black geometric sketch-like pattern. The dress also featured a sleeveless crew neck fitted top, which draped into a flowing skirt. The look was accessorized with a thin black belt. The bottom half of the dress fell just above her feet, so her footwear was...
POTUS
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Hunter Schafer
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes wows in the dreamiest winter coat at New York Fashion Week

Bringing her A-game to New York Fashion Week, Katie Holmes delivered a masterclass in tonal dressing as she headed to the Tory Burch runway show. Pictured in Midtown on Valentine's Day, the actress wrapped up warm in a white winter coat while en route to the star-studded event. Other A-list guests included Uma Thurman, Madelaine Petsch, Faouzia and Aimee Lou Wood.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

7 Handbag Trends That Are Taking Over 2022

New year, new bag. Shopping for an accessory that you’ll likely wear every day can be an intimidating, but also a very rewarding, task. A good pick should go from day to night to travel to work and everywhere else, and for 2022, all handbag trends are pointing towards being bold, bright, and making a statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prada#Fashion Brands#Milan Fashion Week#Sheer Stockings#Pink Flower Pumps#Shoe Brands
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Awards Season, the Red Carpet Belongs to Kirsten Dunst

Earlier this morning, Kirsten Dunst secured her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, for her role in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. (The actor joins fellow stars Judi Dench, Ariana DeBose, Jessie Buckley, and Aunjanue Ellis in the category.) Ahead of the grand ceremony on March 27, all of these Hollywood A-listers will be making their rounds at the various awards season ceremonies—and we’re highly anticipating Dunst’s fashion choices in particular. After all, nobody does red carpet whimsy quite like Dunst.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
shefinds

Miley Cyrus Is Flashing Major Leg In Her Latest Campaign—All We Can Say Is WOW!

Miley Cyrus, 29, definitely has the vocal pipes of a true rock star, and in her latest head-to-toe Gucci photo shoot, she looks like one too! The “Prisoner” singer donned a short, tan Gucci zip-up romper with brown, leather detailing on its front pockets. The frock was adorned with the brand’s signature logo and she paired the chic item with matching, buckled calf-length boots with a glamorous heel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Can Short Haircuts Make You Look Older? We Asked A Celebrity Hairstylist

While you certainly don’t have to cut your hair short as you age, having less hair to style and color is undeniably convenient. One common misconception about short hair on aging beauties is that it makes you look older. Drawing attention to your beautiful features with a shorter cut is actually a tried and true trick to make you look younger!
HAIR CARE
E! News

Zoë Kravitz' Dress for The Batman Premiere Will Make You Say Holy Smokes

Watch: Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere. Zoë Kravitz served up serious style on red carpet for the London premiere of The Batman held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23. The 33-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the superhero film, made heads turn in a sultry black Saint Laurent gown featuring a scalloped neckline and sexy underboob cut-outs.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Brings Her Maternity Style to Milan Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Gucci

Bringing her boundary-pushing maternity style to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna attended Gucci's fall 2022 runway show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In line with previous style moments since she announced her pregnancy, the business mogul opted for a bump-revealing latex and lace crop top paired with low-slung black trousers with a dragon motif on the right leg. A purple faux-fur jacket added color and warmth to the Gucci ensemble, while a reflective metallic hair piece brought a touch of glamour. Rihanna's entire look was pulled from the Gucci prefall 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Scarlett Johansson Covers Herself In Nothing But A White Sheet For Sexy New Jewelry Ad

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous while posing for eye-catching photos while relaxing in bed and flaunting a ring and multiple bracelets from David Yurman. Scarlett Johansson, 37, is looking amazing in her latest ad pics! The actress posed as one of David Yurman’s first celebrity ambassadors for the jewelry brand’s “Come Closer” campaign and showed off her sexy side while she was at it. In one of the eye-catching photos, she is in bed with nothing but a white sheet wrapped around her as she stares into the camera with a serious look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Zoë Kravitz Wore the Most Iconic Gown with Cutouts of the Bat-Signal

Zoë Kravitz just stepped out in possibly the coolest gown that's ever existed (IT'S A FACT) to kick off The Batman press tour in London. Appearing at a special screening with her costars, Zoë wore a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress with cutouts on the bodice—giving the illusion of the Bat-Signal. I'll give you a moment to clap because this dress is instantly iconic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy