Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO