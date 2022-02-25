ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAACP Image Awards: Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic Among Winners From Night 4 of Non-Televised Ceremonies

By Kimberly Nordyke
 3 days ago
The 2022 NAACP Image Awards is continuing to announce winners in several non-televised categories via streaming presentations this week.

On Thursday, Night 4, honors were presented in the recording categories. Jazmine Sullivan won a pair of awards , including best album for Heaux Tales and best female artist.

Other notable winners included Silk Sonic for best duo, group or collaboration (traditional) for “Leave the Door Open,” Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel for  best soundtrack/compilation album for The Harder They Fall, Saweetie for best new artist for “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat and Anthony Hamilton for best male artist.

In addition, Darnella Frazier was honored as the recipient of the NAACP Humanitarian of the Year Award for recording the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, at the hands of Minneapolis police and later testifying at the trial.

The non-televised Image Awards ceremonies, which are being hosted by actor-comedian Affion Crockett, are being streamed every night through Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on YouTube and the NAACP Image Awards’ website. The live show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will air on BET on Saturday, March 26, at 8 p.m.

A full list of winners from Night 4 follows. See the winners from Nights 1 and 2 here and the winners from Night 3 here .

Outstanding Album
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records) (WINNER)
An Evening With Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)
Back of My Mind – H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)
Certified Lover Boy – Drake (Republic Records)
When It’s All Said and Done… ake Time – Givēon (Epic Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
Sounds from the Ancestors – Kenny Garrett (Mack Avenue Music Group) (WINNER)
Forever…Jaz – Jazmin Ghent (Independent Artist)
Love Languages – Nathan Mitchell (ENM Music Group)
Somewhere Different – Brandee Younger (Impulse! Records)
The Magic of Now – Orrin Evans (Smoke Sessions Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
Generations – The Baylor Project (Be A Light) (WINNER)
Dear Love – Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force (Empress Legacy Records)
Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment / BMG)
Let There Be Love – Freda Payne (Alain Franke Records)
SALSWING! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (Rubén Blades Productions)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
Help Me – Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas (Tillymann Music Group) (WINNER)
Believe For It – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells (RCA Records / Sony Music)
Overcome 2021 – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul / RCA Records )
Time for Reparations – Sounds of Blackness (Sounds of Blackness / Atomic K Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Overcomer – Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group) (WINNER)
Anthems & Glory – Todd Dulaney (MNRK Music Group)
Believe For It – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)
Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. – Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music (Life Room Label LLC / K Approved Enterprises. Inc.)
Power – Jason McGee & The Choir (My Block, Inc.)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open (Atlantic / Aftermath) (WINNER)
Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson – Superstar (My Music Box LLC / BMG)
Chlöe x Halle – Georgia On My Mind (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – Girl Like Me (RCA Records)
Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton – Complicated (Remix) (SheSangz Music, Inc. / BMG)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe – Fye Fye (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC) (WINNER)
Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – Go Crazy (Remix) (RCA Records)
Doja Cat feat. SZA – Kiss Me More (RCA Records / Kemosabe Records)
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy (Republic Records)
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – Come Through (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel (Geneva Club / Roc Nation Records, LLC) (WINNER)
Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell (Def Jam Recordings)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Mark Isham and Craig Harris (WaterTower Music)
Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray (Epic Records)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) – Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown (Warner Records)

Outstanding International Song
Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International) (WINNER)
Peru – Fireboy DML (YBNL Nation / Empire)
Somebody’s Son – Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy (Motown)
Touch It – KiDi (Lynx Entertainment / MadeInENY / Empire)
Understand – Omah Lay (The KeyQaad / Sire Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International) (WINNER)
Best Friend – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)
Fye Fye – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)
Have Mercy – Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Outstanding New Artist
Saweetie – Best Friend feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records) (WINNER)
Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (Verve Records / UMG Recordings)
Jimmie Allen – Bettie James Gold Edition (BBR Music Group)
Tems – If Orange Was a Place (RCA Records / Since ’93)
Zoe Wees – Girls Like Us (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Male Artist
Anthony Hamilton – Love Is the New Black (My Music Box LLC / BMG) (WINNER)
Drake – Way 2 Sexy (Republic Records)
Givēon – Heartbreak Anniversary (Epic Records)
J. Cole – The Off-Season (Dreamville / Roc Nation)
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name) (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales (RCA Records) (WINNER)
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)
Ari Lennox – Pressure (Dreamville / Interscope Records)
Beyoncé – Be Alive (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Chlöe – Have Mercy (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records) (WINNER)
Damage – H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)
Be Alive – Beyoncé (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Have Mercy – Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
Fye Fye – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC) (WINNER)
Best Friend – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)
Industry Baby – Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow (Columbia Records)
My Life with 21 Savage and Morray – J. Cole (Dreamville / Roc Nation)
Way 2 Sexy – Drake (Republic Records)

